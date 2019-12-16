Smarteq Wins Order From Italian Enel Worth SEK 7 Million

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarteq Wireless AB, which is part of the Allgon group, announces that it has won an order from the Italian energy company Enel worth over SEK 7 million during the next two years.

Enel is one of Europe's largest energy companies. Smarteq will deliver 169 MHz antennas for concentrator stations, that collect data from "smart" electricity meters, to Enel e-distribuzione. Smarteq will start deliveries during the first quarter of 2020.

- The order is a result of our team's long-term work as an antenna partner to the leading players in the energy sector, and to expand our operations in Italy and Europe. We have a long and extensive experience in developing and supplying antennas to smart electricity meters since the first volume rollouts of radio-based smart electricity meters in Sweden commenced around 2005. Today we have a leading position of antennas for this segment. Our product met Enel's needs and is another acknowledgment of our ability to deliver. With this order we are taking the next steps towards developing our business in both the Italian market and the rest of Europe, says Smarteq's CEO Yasemin Heper Mårtensson.

Smarteq is a leading supplier and antenna partner to companies operating in energy infrastructure, vehicles and industry. Last year, Smarteq delivered over one million antennas to customers in 43 countries.

About Smarteq Wireless AB

The antenna is a critical link for maximizing performance in all wirelessly connected systems. Smarteq Wireless is a Swedish antenna partner to demanding customers within the Energy, Vehicles and Industrial segments. Our customers require robust, reliable and high performing antennas. The company is certified according to the standards IATF 16949 and ISO 14001. Smarteq is part of the Allgon Group. Please visit our website www.smarteq.com

