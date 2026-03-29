Smartee Advances "Mandibular Repositioning" Solutions in the UK with Specialized Clinical Conference in London

LONDON, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology hosted a specialized clinical conference at the London Heathrow Marriott Hotel on March 21, gathering over 50 prominent dental professionals. The event focused on advancing Smartee's Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology (MART) applied in the treatment of Class II malocclusion, featuring collaborative lectures by Dr. Jingting Lu (Shanghai Taikang Bybo Dental Group) and Dr. Pratik Sharma, Consultant Orthodontist and Academic Reader at the Royal London Hospital Dental Institute.

Redefining the Approach to Facial Convexity

Dr. Jingting Lu Smartee Denti-Technology Mandibular Repositioning Conference in London Dr. Pratik Sharma

The scientific program centered on Smartee's S8-SGTB clear aligner solution, engineered specifically for patients presenting with facial convexity. For these complex skeletal cases, conventional treatments often necessitate teeth extraction or orthognathic surgery, The S8-SGTB system offers a non-invasive, orthopedic-orthodontic alternative designed to improve both function and facial aesthetics.

A focal point of the event was the innovative diagnostic classification system of malocclusion developed by Prof. Gang Shen (Taikang Bybo Dental). Moving beyond traditional classifications based largely on dental occlusion, this framework prioritizes facial morphology and classifies malocclusion in four categories: Facial Convexity, Facial Concavity, Mandibular Deviation and Straight Facial Profile. It systematically identifies whether severe jaw discrepancies originate from dento-alveolar factors, skeletal bone, mandibular positioning, or a combination thereof—ensuring that treatment strategies target the root cause rather than just the symptoms.

Resonating with UK Clinical Standards

This etiology-driven approach resonated strongly with the attending UK clinicians. Participants highlighted that Prof. Gang Shen's classification system provides a highly coherent framework for case selection, risk assessment, and clinical safety.

Several attendees noted that while the underlying clinical observations aligned with their daily practice, Smartee's framework successfully organized these insights into a structured, predictable diagnostic protocol and treatment strategies for each type of malocclusion. The logical rigor of the system sparked significant interest, with many clinicians expressing a desire to explore Smartee's expanded classifications beyond facial convexity.

Deepening Roots in the European Market

The London conference underscores Smartee's deepening commitment to the UK orthodontic sector. The company's regional infrastructure now features a dedicated European Orthodontic Clinical Support Center located in the UK, enabling faster response times, localized treatment planning, and closer collaboration with British dental institutions.

Supported by four global production bases—including state-of-the-art intelligent manufacturing facilities in China and Spain—Smartee is uniquely positioned to serve the UK market with a blend of global manufacturing scale and localized medical expertise.

"The UK is a market where clinical rigor meets a growing patient demand for aesthetic, minimally invasive solutions," said Mr. Garie Zhou, Director of International Business Development at Smartee. "The high level of engagement we saw at this conference confirms that UK orthodontists are actively seeking deeper, evidence-based dialogues on managing complex skeletal cases, rather than standard product presentations. We are here to support that clinical elevation."

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