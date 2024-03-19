SmartCella AB appoints Oskar Steneryd as new CFO

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCella Holding AB today announces that Oskar Steneryd has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Oskar Steneryd assumes the role on April 1, 2024, and most recently was Investment Director at Impilo, a Nordic-based investment company focused on the healthcare sector. Oskar will be a member of SmartCella's Executive Management Team, based in the Stockholm head office.

SmartCella is an innovative biotechnology company developing stem cell and RNA-based therapies in combination with novel delivery devices such as the FDA-cleared Extroducer. Oskar Steneryd's recruitment adds significant strategy, growth, and capital markets experience to SmartCella's leadership, thus laying business control and reporting foundations for the future.

Niklas Prager, CEO of SmartCella, says: "It's a great pleasure to announce that Oskar is joining SmartCella. He has a stellar track record from investing in businesses in the biotech and life science space, a strong commercial focus, and a wealth of experience from financial leadership and reporting. He will be instrumental in building our Finance and Business Control function further as SmartCella is entering the next phase of expansion and market visibility. Having a CFO who combines strategic and growth skills with experience from the capital markets is essential for us at this stage."

Oskar Steneryd, new CFO of SmartCella, comments: "I have over time followed and been highly impressed with the rapid development of SmartCella and its quest to transform the potential of targeted therapies. I am excited to join such a dynamic, talented, and future-focused organization and to contribute with my specialist experience, both from investing in and building life science businesses, and in helping to further strengthen SmartCella from a financial and business control perspective."

Oskar Steneryd holds an MSc in Accounting and Financial Management from the Stockholm School of Economics. He comes with a background of fifteen years in the Private Equity and Investment Banking industry, mainly focused on healthcare investments. Oskar most recently joins SmartCella from Impilo, a Nordic-based investment company focused on investments in the healthcare sector, and prior to that Novo Holdings, Altor Equity Partners, and Morgan Stanley's Healthcare Investment Banking division in London.

Oskar succeeds the current CFO Malin af Petersens, who has been instrumental in building SmartCella into what it is today. Malin will be leaving SmartCella after the summer and will until then continue to report to the CEO and remain a member of the Executive Management Team, driving special projects within the Finance function.

Contact

Niklas Prager, CEO,

46 768 117744;

niklas.prager@smartcella.com

About SmartCella Holding AB

SmartCella, founded in 2014, is an innovative biotechnology company based in Stockholm, Sweden. SmartCella's vision is to combine first-in-class delivery platforms with cutting-edge cell and mRNA therapies to unleash the full potential of targeted therapies. The company has three main business units, Smartwise, SmartCella Solutions and ProCella.

Smartwise

Smartwise has developed a first-in-class endovascular device, the Extroducer, that enables direct-to-tissue drug delivery. This technology addresses a significant unmet need in the field novel therapies, enabling targeted delivery of a wide range of modalities for solid tumor treatment and tissue repair. Using standard equipment and routine interventional radiology approaches, the Extroducer provides access to hard to reach tissues by safely penetrating the vessel wall and delivering payload directly to the target location. Smartwise received regulatory approval from the US FDA for the Extroducer in June 2022 and is now actively licensing out the technology globally.

SmartCella Solutions

SmartCella Solutions has developed novel mRNA therapies and cell-mediated delivery platforms enabling localized protein expression. The company is now actively engaging in partnering discussions for out-licensing, as well as developing its own proprietary therapies.

ProCella

ProCella has advanced capabilities in developing proprietary stem cell therapies as well as in-house cGMP manufacturing. The first therapy, a cardiac progenitor cell, has now been taken through GLP tox and is approaching a clinical phase 1 trial in heart failure. The company recently completed the construction of its clinical GMP manufacturing facility, which has been approved by the Swedish authorities (GMP) and cleared for production. This infrastructure along with the team's technical expertise and capabilities will underpin the company's growing pipeline going forward.

