Smart Water Management Market Size to Reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 | Investments to Develop Smart ICT-Based Water Management Systems in Order to Operate Water Infrastructure More Efficiently is a Key Factor Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart water management market size is expected to reach USD 18.90 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government initiative to establish a smart water management system based on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in order to operate and manage water infrastructure more efficiently.

Rising need for enhancement of irrigation systems has been driving rapid adoption of smart water management solutions in the agriculture sector. Increasing adoption of wireless sensors in the agriculture sector to monitor humidity levels and soil moisture is expected to boost demand for smart water management solutions. A combination of mobile communication, Internet, wireless sensor technology, and GPS helps in monitoring of plant growth, fertilizer usage, and scheduling of irrigation. The ability to ascertain daily water consumption with the help of data gathered and analyzed by sensors prevents both damage due to drought stress and water loss due to excessive watering.

Companies are launching smart irrigation management solutions such as cloud-based high-performance big data computing platforms to calculate local evapotranspiration value for any location. In addition, the ongoing trend of smart cities is another key factor contributing to rising utilization of smart water management systems for better management of water resources and energy.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2021 , Itron entered into a partnership with Floresti Communal Services in Moldova in Eastern Europe . Through this partnership, Itron will deploy its Water Operations Management (WOM) solution, wide-area low-power network, and residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) water meters to improve operational efficiency and help conserve water in Moldova .

Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to assess the performance of water infrastructure assets placed at different geographical locations is driving adoption of asset management solutions that are remote monitoring solutions.

Commercial & industrial segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global smart water management market 2020. Increasing deployment of smart water metering across commercial and industrial sectors to increase water operation management efficiency is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the smart water management systems market.

Revenue from the smart water management market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Increasing government investment to develop a smart water management system based on ICT in order to operate the infrastructure more efficiently is supporting market growth.

Key players in the market include ABB, IBM, Honeywell Elster, Siemens, Itron, Schneider Electric, SUEZ, Oracle, Landis+Gyr, and SENSUS.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart water management market on the basis of offering, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service



a. Professional Services





b. Managed Services



Solution



a. Distribution Network Monitoring





b. Meter Data Management





c. Asset Management





d. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)





e. Analytics





f. Smart Irrigation Management





g. Others



Water Meters



a. AMI Meters





b. AMR Meters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential



Commercial & Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. France





c. U.K.





d. BENELUX





e. Italy





f. Spain





g. Switzerland





h. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. Japan





c. South Korea





d. India





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. Israel





d. South Africa





e. Rest of MEA

