Smart Water Management Market is Projected to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Awareness About Depletion of Water Reserves Around the World Till 2020 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Smart Water Management Market was appreciated at US$ 5.87 billion during 2013 and is expected to grow substantially in the years to come. This could be reasoned with demand for water management due to increasing awareness about depletion of water reserves around the world. Loads of international campaigns and organizations are emphasizing on apprising and educating people regarding water conservation.

At present, Africa is facing acute shortage in terms of usable water. This has proved to be a wake-up call for people to work toward workable systems to manage water. On the other hand, the regions that have ample of water have started taking a cue from this water shortage and taking imperative steps for securing their future.

Root Cause bird eye-view:

The UN has also started promoting water conservation all over; which, in turn, is likely to positively impact the smart water management (SWM) market. It is segmented based on advanced water meter, solution, service, and geography. By advanced water meter, the segmentation goes like AMR water meter, AMI water meter, fixed network, and cellular network. By solution, it goes like enterprise asset management for water and wastewater utilities, network monitoring, advanced pressure management, advance analytics, supervisory control and data acquisition, meter data management, smart irrigation management systems, and residential water efficiency.

By service, the smart water management industry spans information management, hydrant management, pipeline condition assessment, and value management. By geography, the market constitutes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific is expected to be the torchbearer due to rapid industrialization coupled with realization regarding water management. In economies like India "Water Cup" also gets organized by "Paani Foundation" every May.

Players:

The players contributing to the smart water management market include Siemens, IBM, GE, Nalco, i20 Water, TakaDu, ABB, GE, and Schneider. Several business strategies are being put into practice to overpower the rivals. For instance – Nalco acquired Champion Technologies of late for expanding the former's product offerings, services, energy technologies, and market share.

Market Segment:

Smart Water Management Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Devices



Solutions



Services

Smart Water Management Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

Cellular Network



Fixed Network

Smart Water Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



RoW

SOURCE Million Insights