Smart TV Market Size to Reach USD 126520 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 1.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart TV Market is Segmented by Type (32 Inch, 40 Inch, 42 Inch, 55 Inch, ≥60 inch), by Application (Family, Public). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Computers & Electronics Category.

In 2020, the global Smart TV market size was USD 111670 Million and it is expected to reach USD 126520 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Smart TV market are:

The Smart TV market is growing due to a steady increase in the use of streaming devices, as well as expanding internet penetration. Furthermore, in recent years, a change in customer preferences has had a substantial impact on revenue-generating.

Moreover, factors such as improving living standards, decrease in smart TV price, and increased disposable income of consumers are expected to propel the smart TV market growth.

Rapid technological breakthroughs, as well as the broadcasting industry's digital transition, are also augmenting the smart TV market growth. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things has resulted in a significant increase in demand for smart connected devices with UHD (ultra-high-definition) screens. Furthermore, the expanding number of connected device users around the world, as well as impressive smart TV capabilities, will propel the market forward over the forecasted timeframe.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-9L4270/Global_Smart_TV_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SMART TV MARKET:

During the projected period, the worldwide smart TV market is expected to rise due to rising demand for high-definition (HD) channels and video on demand (VOD). This is due to advantages such as increased image quality, high resolution, and extended color change, which would give market players profitable chances. Because there is a growing demand for HD content around the world, smart TV companies are improving their HD offers in order to expand their market share.

Smart TVs are more focused on online interactive media, Internet TV, over-the-top content, on-demand streaming media, and home networking access than standard television sets and set-top boxes, which are more focused on traditional broadcasting media. Smart TVs allow users to search for and watch images, movies, and videos as well as Web material, local cable TV channels, satellite TV channels, and local storage drives. While content producers work to digitize data, Smart TVs have advanced to a point where they can manage broadband and broadcasting technologies, as well as provide on-board entertainment. Consumer demand for the latest surround sound technologies, such as Dolby Digital and DTS, has risen in tandem with their enhanced visual experience.

In addition, the covid-19 pandemic is predicted to accelerate the adoption of smart televisions. People use streaming service providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 for entertainment, which is boosting the need for smart TVs. The need for smart TV in the market is increasing as the desire for high network connectivity grows. The COVID-19 has also increased demand for video on demand and over-the-top services, which in turn has boosted demand for smart TVs.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-9L4270/global-smart-tv

SMART TV MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the 42-inch segment holds a comparatively larger share in the global market, which accounts for about 29%.

Based on the application, the family segment holds the largest market share of about 81% during the forecast period.

Due to the rising demand for smart TVs from end consumers and the expanding economies of India, China, and Japan, Asia-Pacific is expected to have a 40% share of the global market. Consumers' increased net disposable income has been a major element in the region's continuing demand.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-9L4270/Global_Smart_TV_Market

SMART TV MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

TCL

Hisense

Sony

Skyworth

Foxconn (Sharp)

Xiaomi

Vizio

Haier

Panasonic

Chonghong

Konka

TOSHIBA

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-9L4270/Global_Smart_TV

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-9L4270&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Global Smart TV Sticks Market Research Report 2021

- The global Gesture Recognition For Smart TV market size is projected to reach USD 3537.4 Million by 2027, from USD 518.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.0% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Smart Connected TV market size was USD 105040 Million and it is expected to reach USD 114330 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global UHD TV market size was USD 46740 Million and it is expected to reach USD 149960 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 18.1% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market size was USD 3398 Million and it is expected to reach USD 20600 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021-2027.

- Global Smart Android TV Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Smart Flat Screen TV Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Smart Flat TV Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Smart TV Platforms Sales Market Report 2021

- Global RF Devices for Smart TV Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Smart TV Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

- Global Smart TV Box Sales Market Report 2021

- Global and Japan LED Smart TV Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

- China 4K UHD TV Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

- Global 4K UHD LCD Display Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Click here to see related reports on Smart TV Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports