Smart Technologies to Boost Innovation in the Mobile Crane Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The trend of transformation to intelligent systems is driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability. This is resulting in the cranes market to transition into an innovative industry. The expansion of roads, railways, and mass transit is the major factor driving the growth of the cranes industry across the globe. The rise in infrastructure development projects and the increase in production from the steel industry will drive the demand for pick and carry cranes as their usage is higher in steel industries than other crane types. Innovation of smart cranes in the global market are gaining traction due to the shift of digitalization in technologies.

1. Germany Mobile Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027

Germany mobile crane market size will be valued at USD 2,027 million and to reach a volume of 5693 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.15% by volume during 2021-2027. The increasing demand for cranes is attributed to investments by favorable government policies. Foreign multinationals are doubling their investments in Germany via upcoming industrial developments in construction industries and government initiatives. Increasing focus towards port infrastructure leading to the growing number of applications for mobile cranes across Germany. The rise in the installation of solar heating systems in the country is fueling the sales of the mobile crane. Machinery and equipment are one of the major factors promoting Germany as a high-tech nation. The domestic M&E sector is dominated by small and medium-sized enterprises thereby, the demand for mobile cranes is accelerating rapidly in Germany.

Key Highlights:

Truck mounted cranes are expected to witness strong growth in Germany due to the increasing focus on port infrastructure, which in turn, is surging the application of truck mounted cranes in the market.

due to the increasing focus on port infrastructure, which in turn, is surging the application of truck mounted cranes in the market. The demand for crawler cranes is largely driven due to increased investments in both building and civil engineering. The crawler crane market in Germany by value expects to reach USD 277.9 million by 2027.

by value expects to reach by 2027. In Germany , the demand for crawler mobile cranes continues to be robust, owing to the German government's support for high-end equipment manufacturing, and installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units.

, the demand for crawler mobile cranes continues to be robust, owing to the German government's support for high-end equipment manufacturing, and installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units. 20 tons - 100 tons lifting capacity mobile cranes accounted for the largest market share of around 51.7% in 2020.

2. Indonesia Mobile Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027

Indonesia mobile crane market size will be valued at USD 315.1 million and to reach a volume of 2,151 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.06% by volume during the forecast year. Indonesia is one of the largest economies among South Asian countries. Manufacturing and service industries are the major contributors to the Indonesian GDP. In the recent years, the country has witnessed an increase in the FDI inflow. However, the government increased infrastructure development projects such as the development of 25 new airports and renewable energy power generation projects, along with mass transit projects in the country. Furthermore, Indonesia is a major mobile cranes importer from China.

Key Highlights:

The Indonesian government aims to invest USD 430 billion in infrastructure development projects from 2021 to 2024, which will fuel the growth of the mobile crane market in Indonesia .

in infrastructure development projects from 2021 to 2024, which will fuel the growth of the mobile crane market in . Upgrading of mobile cranes provides customize operating facilities, which are likely to be followed by other major vendors of Indonesia .

. About USD 137 billion investment is in the pipeline for infrastructure projects across Indonesia . Mineral processing facilities account for around 34%.

