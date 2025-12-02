Smart Shopping Cart Market $1,423.1 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 326.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,423.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Smart Shopping Cart Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 326.0 million

USD 326.0 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,423.1 million

USD 1,423.1 million CAGR (2025–2030): 34.3%

Smart Shopping Cart Market Trends & Insights:

The urgent need for retailers to achieve substantial reductions in labor costs and noticeably improve operational efficiency is a major driver for Smart Shopping Cart Market expansion.

By mode of sale, the distributor segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2025 to 2030.

Fully integrated cart segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

By application area, the supermarkets segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 35.0%.

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth during forecast period.

Smart shopping carts are increasingly adopted because they generate in-depth, real-time insights into shopper behavior, dwell times, and product interactions. Retailers leverage this data to refine planograms, optimize shelf placements, improve category strategies, and personalize in-store promotions. The ability to track live basket composition and shopping flows also helps retailers anticipate demand, reduce stockouts, and support smarter replenishment planning. As data-driven retail strategies become more critical, smart carts serve as a high-value intelligence tool that complements existing analytics platforms. This growing focus on operational analytics, customer segmentation, and targeted engagement is accelerating market demand across global retail chains.

Supermarkets segment is expected to have fastest growth during forecast period.

Supermarkets are the leading adopters of smart shopping carts, primarily due to their vast product assortments, substantial basket sizes, and ongoing pursuit of operational efficiency. This advanced technology facilitates swift item recognition, offers dynamic pricing updates, and enables direct in-cart payment, effectively eliminating the need for traditional checkout queues. Retailers gain significantly from granular behavioral analytics, which enable them to understand popular customer routes, the time spent in various areas, and interactions with products. This understanding, in turn, helps optimize inventory placement and store layouts. Recent trials within prominent regional chains consistently demonstrate growing shopper confidence in automated cart systems, particularly when they deliver precise running totals and user-friendly interfaces.

Fully integrated cart segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Fully integrated smart carts are purpose-built shopping carts designed from the ground up with embedded sensors, cameras, weight modules, touch displays, and payment systems. These carts offer the highest level of automation and are engineered for accuracy, durability, and seamless customer experience. Retailers with high foot traffic, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, are increasingly adopting fully integrated carts to reduce queue times, enhance in-store efficiency, and gather richer insights into customer behavior. Leading deployments include Caper's smart carts at Kroger, Schnucks, and ShopRite; Veeve's deployments in Albertsons; and Amazon's Dash Cart in Amazon Fresh locations. Although these carts require higher upfront investment and replacement of existing cart fleets, they remain the preferred choice for retailers seeking an advanced, end-to-end automation solution with long-term ROI through enhanced customer satisfaction, increased basket value, and reduced operational overhead.

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific's Smart Shopping Cart Market growth is significantly influenced by its unique blend of technological advancement and diverse market dynamics. The region's strong emphasis on smart city initiatives often includes pilot programs for smart retail solutions, creating a fertile ground for the adoption of smart carts. Furthermore, the high concentration of mobile-first consumers in countries such as India and China, who are accustomed to digital payments and personalized online experiences, readily adopt smart carts as an extension of their digital lifestyle. Manufacturers in this region are prioritizing cost-effective and scalable solutions, often integrating local language support and payment systems specific to individual markets. The focus extends to developing smaller, more agile smart baskets suitable for convenience stores, which are prevalent across Asian cities. This combination of government support, tech-savvy consumers, and adaptable local innovation positions Asia Pacific as a powerhouse for future Smart Shopping Cart Market development.

Top Companies in Smart Shopping Cart Market:

The Top Companies in Smart Shopping Cart Market include Amazon (US), Caper (US), Veeve (US), Shopic (Israel), SuperHii (China), Tracxpoint (Israel), Cust2Mate (Israel), Shekel (Israel), Faytech (US), KBST (Germany), MetroClick (US), Retail AI (Japan), Pentland Firth Software (Germany), VasyERP (India), Smapca (India), SwiftForce (India), Kwikkart (US), ZeroQs (Poland), Shopreme (Austria), and Trollee (Hong Kong).

