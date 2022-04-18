Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Expands with Rising Adoption of Next-gen Metering Infrastructure Globally, States TMR Study

ALBANY, New York, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The smart power distribution systems market is projected to gain the valuation of over US$ 96.1 Bn by 2031

Rising demand for renewable energy sources is bolstering the smart power distribution systems market

Surge in IT spending in North America and Asia Pacific is fueling sales prospects in the regional markets

Transparency Market Research: The global smart power distribution systems market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Moreover, the market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 96.1 Bn by 2031.

Advanced automated software are gaining traction globally, owing to their ability to allow utilities decrease production cost by avoiding human errors, notes a study on the smart power distribution systems market. Furthermore, there has been increase in the adoption of such software, as they help in many activities, including management of power outages, rising power consumption, power theft, and fault detections. As a result, the software segment is a leading position in the global smart power distribution systems market.

Several nations around the world are increasing their focus on developing and refining grid infrastructure. Hence, they are concentrating on advanced metering, distribution on automation, universal communications networks, substation automation, DER integration, and micro grids. Such efforts are boosting the growth prospects in the global smart power distribution systems market.

The smart power distribution systems market is prognosticated to gain sizable business opportunities in North America and Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to rise in IT expenditure and grid infrastructure development in these regions.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Key Findings

Adoption of different smart grid solutions is increasing across the globe as the use of these solutions can help in gaining automatic control of varied electrical appliances. Moreover, these solutions also help in decreasing the overall electricity costs. These factors are contributing to the sales growth in the global smart power distribution systems market.

AMI meters are being increasingly adopted across the world, as they help in boosting operational efficiencies as well as customer service, according to the TMR report on the smart power distribution systems market. Besides, these meters are installed by numerous utilities globally so as to gain more precise bills. Moreover, this also assists in automatic and wireless distribution of actual energy usage to the end-users. Hence, rise in adoption of advanced metering infrastructure is propelling the smart power distribution systems market.

Major enterprises operating in the smart power distribution systems market are focusing on the development of cost-effective products in order to attract their customers. Hence, they are seen increasing investments in R&Ds. These efforts are likely to boost the growth of the global smart power distribution systems market.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Growth Boosters

Demand for smart power distribution systems is increasing across the globe due to rise in use of a combination of renewable energy sources and growth &development in the grid infrastructure

Owing to the efficient outage response and high grid reliability, the demand for smart power distribution systems is estimated to increase in the upcoming years

Surge in the number of oil & gas activities globally and continuous technological advancements in the oil & gas industry are favoring the expansion of the global smart power distribution systems market

Get a Sample Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

· Aclara Technologies LLC.

· ABB Ltd.

· Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

· Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation

· Honeywell International Inc.

· General Electric Company

· Schneider Electric SE

· Siemens AG

· Itron Inc.

· Landis+Gyr AG

Make an Enquiry Before Buying at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=41753

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Segmentation

Component

· Software

· Hardware

· Services

Application

· Commercial

· Residential

· Industrial

Region

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Middle East & Africa

· South America

Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

Metrology Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metrology-services-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/metrology-services-market.html Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-test-equipment-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automated-test-equipment-market.html Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/passive-optical-lan-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/smart-power-distribution-systems-market.htm

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research