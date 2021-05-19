Smart Parking Market worth $ 16.74 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.36 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™
19 May, 2021, 14:15 BST
- An increasing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology, growing concerns about parking of vehicles and an increase in the number of vehicles on the streets worldwide are the primary drivers of growth of the Smart Parking Market
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Parking Market" By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Technology (IoT, Ultrasonic, & RFIDs), By Type (Off-Street & On-Street), By Application (Security & Surveillance, Smart Payment System, E parking, License Plate Recognition), By End-User (Commercial & Government), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Parking Market was valued at USD 6.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.74 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.36% from 2021 to 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Parking Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Smart Parking Market Overview
Increasing number of automobiles on the streets worldwide, rising congestion of automobiles on the street resulting in complex traffic conditions, increasing attractiveness of the market because of the high rate of adoption of the internet of things (Iot) technology drives the growth of the Smart Parking Market. On the other hand high cost of implementation of internet of things (Iot) infrastructure, high configuration complexities, and low internet infrastructure in the developing regions will act as restraint for the growth of the market. However the increasing adoption of smart cars in the future and the continuous advancements in technology is expected to propel the future growth of the market.
Key Developments in Smart Parking Market
- China launched its first robotic diagonal smart parking garage in the city of Nanjing in East China in January 2019. It is an intelligent parking system designed to optimize space utility, fuel efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, in a bid to make urban areas more habitable.
- In December 2020, APT Skidata, one of the UK's leading parking solutions businesses, had launched a new mobile-based digital solution to deliver greater operational efficiencies and enhanced financial returns for owners and operators of individual or multiple car parks.
The major players in the market are Urbiotica, Swarco AG, Smart Parking Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Klaus Multiparking Systems, IPS Group Inc., Amano McGann, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd, IEM SA among others.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Parking Market On the basis of Component, Technology, Type, Application, End User and Geography.
- Smart Parking Market by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Smart Parking Market by Technology
- IoT
- Ultrasonic
- RFID
- Smart Parking Market by Type
- Off-Street
- On-Street
- Smart Parking Market by Application
- Security & Surveillance
- Smart Payment System
- E-parking
- License Plate Recognition
- Smart Parking Market by End User
- Commercial
- Government
- Smart Parking Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
