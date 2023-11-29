Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application Area (Cancer Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Testing, Metabolic Testing, Cardiac Testing, Diabetes Testing, and Other Disease Testing), By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Technology, PCR Technology, Chemistry/IA Technology, Pathology Technology, and Other Technology), By End-User (Research, Pharmaceutical Research, and Clinical), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Specifications Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, End-user, By Technology Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

In recent times, there has been a recent uprise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, along with expanded research and development for the use of IVDs for more accurate and speedy diagnosis. Additionally, the rising utilization of pandemic-required breakthroughs, including digital pathology and remote collection, is anticipated to propel market growth.

It is projected that such technological improvements and product launches to simplify in-vitro diagnostics procedures will substantially impact the market under study throughout the forecast period. The major elements propelling the growth of the smart or AI In-Vitro diagnostics market are the growing number of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, growing awareness of early disease identification, a shift in emphasis from centralized to point-of-care testing, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, market participants have an enormous amount of growth potential due to the emergence of new markets, technological advancements, and advances in genomics and proteomics. The COVID-19 pandemic's beneficial market effects resulted from the pandemic's dramatic increase in testing volume. With the pandemic, diagnostic testing became an integral tool. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing novel kits and assays due to the pandemic.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The substantial incidence of chronic diseases, expanding use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, and growing adoption of customized healthcare and companion diagnostics are the main drivers propelling the growth of the Indian in-vitro diagnostics market. The primary driver of market development is the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and others in the nation.

The other significant drivers are the big corporations' research and production facilities. In order to provide more effective and timely treatment, early cancer diagnosis is becoming essential. This will increase the need for in-vitro diagnostics, which is expected to propel market growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, cutting-edge medical technology advancements, including biosensors, lab-on-a-chip, wearables, and POC diagnostics, are progressively playing a significant role in healthcare.

Challenges:

Strict regulations and onerous reimbursement procedures will likely hamper the market's expansion. Over the projected period, a severe regulatory environment is anticipated to impede the in-vitro diagnostics market's revenue growth. Regulatory agencies have shortened medical device and IVD kit approval procedures in emerging nations. However, a protracted approval process causes the approval process to be delayed in nations with developing healthcare infrastructure. This restricts product commercialization, which has an impact on market revenue growth.

Regional Trends:

The North America Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to record a noteworthy market share in revenue and grow at a high CAGR shortly. Growing population, rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization, and increasing R&D activities by prominent players are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the region's AI in the IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) market. Similarly, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market.

The increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population, increased access to healthcare services, and a growing number of hospitals and clinics are the main factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific IVD market. Cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases, cardiovascular issues, and other conditions can all be diagnosed in vitro. The increase in healthcare spending and the incidence of diabetes have been related to the expansion of the Asia-Pacific area.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2023, Qiagen introduced the EZ2 Connect MDx IVD platform for automated laboratory sampling. Eighteen months after making the platform accessible for research, the company has made it available for widespread use. Recently, Qiagen and Neuron23 signed an agreement to develop a next-generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostic (CDx) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with Neuron23's brain penetrant leucine-rich repeat kinase (LRRK2) inhibitor.

In Feb 2023, Ibex Medical Analytics' pathology diagnostics platform, Galen Prostate, was granted a CE mark under the European Union's (EU) In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR). The new platform has been devised to assist pathologists with prostate biopsy primary diagnosis. The platform employs AI to analyze specimens prior to pathologist evaluation, thereby enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of cancer diagnosis and streamlining pathology workflows.

In June 2022, The CoviEasy Self-test Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19, accompanied by an AI-driven mobile app, was introduced by Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd.

In February 2022, CoviSwift, a point-of-care (POC) testing solution comprised of the CoviSwift assay and Compact-Q machines, was introduced by Mylab Discovery Solutions. It processes 16 samples in 40 minutes, four times faster than the standard RT-PCR testing approach.

Segmentation of Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics Market-

By Application

Cancer Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Testing

Metabolic Testing

Cardiac Testing

Diabetes Testing

Other Disease Testing

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)Technology

PCR Technology

Chemistry/IA Technology

Pathology Technology

Other Technology

By End-user

Research

Pharmaceutical Research

Clinical

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

