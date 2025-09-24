Smart Mobility, Shared Success--Chery's Next-Generation Hybrid Technology to Debut at the 2025 Chery International User Summit

WUHU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a global celebration of future mobility and an open dialogue to define tomorrow together with Chery. From October 17 to 21, 2025, under the theme "CO-CREATE • CO-DEFINE," the Chery International User Summit will officially kick off. Chery International will present its full brand ecosystem—CHERY, EXEED, OMODA & JAECOO, iCAUR, LEPAS and LUXEED—and unveil Chery's latest generation hybrid system. Users will experience firsthand how advanced technology makes travel freer and safer while seeing how Chery integrates innovation into every detail.

2___1 Super Hybrid Platform Chery's AiMOGA humanoid robot

All-Scenario Hybrid, Global Leadership: A World-Class Hybrid Architecture Debuts

At the summit, visitors will explore the six generations and 24-year evolution of Chery's hybrid technology. Today, Chery Group is one of the fastest-growing players in the global new energy vehicle market. From January to August 2025, Chery Group sold 495,955 new energy vehicles, an 81.8% year-on-year increase, with new energy revenue exceeding 30% of total business. It has been China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 22 years running and leads global automakers in Fortune Global 500 ranking growth. Adding to these credentials, Chery brand topped all Chinese domestic brands in the J.D. Power 2025 China Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, underscoring its widely acknowledged quality prowess.

Chery hybrid products are now sold across five continents and rank first in sales in multiple markets. The CHERY CSH Super Hybrid technology and OMODA & JAECOO SHS Super Hybrid technology have been mass-produced on numerous global models. Chery independently developed hybrid motors that lead the industry in rotational speed and power output, alongside a new-generation Chery Power engine that leads in thermal efficiency, achieving an industry-leading 3.71 kWh/L energy conversion efficiency. Innovative features such as the C-iEM Intelligent Energy Management system, the ultra-high-strength body structure and the battery safety system deliver comprehensive performance across energy savings, power and off-road capability. Whether for daily commuting, family travel or adventure into the unknown, Chery hybrid technology eliminates range anxiety and enhances driving pleasure.

User Co-Creation, Ecosystem Synergy: Opening a New Era of Green Intelligent Mobility

As a world-class green intelligent mobility technology company, Chery continues to lead the global hybrid wave with solid engineering expertise and a comprehensive industrial layout, always integrating user expectations into every innovation. At this summit, AiMOGA Robotics will make a high-profile appearance as "A Trusted Intelligent Assistant for Humanity," showcasing cutting-edge functions and global applications. Users will also participate as "Brand Partners" in the KOC Forum to co-create products and user benefits, and they will witness ecosystem announcements that redefine the future of car-life experiences. The event will feature an Ecosystem Carnival, Cycling Event, Factory Discovery Tours and Extreme Automotive Long-Distance Tests, inviting users to experience a greener, more open Chery. From October 17 to 21, the 2025 Chery International User Summit invites you to imagine the evolving relationship between people, vehicles, and life—and to embark together on a new era of green intelligent mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780841/2___1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780842/2___3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2780843/2___2.jpg