Smart Locks Market to Reach $14.97 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 20.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in use of security-based products, rise in awareness, unique and easy-to-use technology, low battery requirements, increase in adoption of cloud-based mobile application, and device efficiency drive the growth of the global smart locks market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smart Locks Market by Product Type (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and Others), Technology (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth), and End User (Residential and Commercial) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global smart locks industry was pegged at $2.36 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in use of security-based products, rise in awareness, unique and easy-to-use technology, low battery requirements, increase in adoption of cloud-based mobile application, and device efficiency drive the growth of the global smart locks market. On the contrary, high initial cost and fear of privacy intrusion impede the growth of the market. However, geographic expansion of businesses and rapid changing business model are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (171 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2261

COVID-19 scenario

Increase in adoption of smart locks during the pandemic affected the global smart locks market positively. Commercial and government sectors have adopted smart locks to overcome concerns regarding safety and security of the public and enterprises.

As the world is getting back to normalcy, organizations are focusing on advanced technology such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing across residential and commercial sectors to perform contactless operations. This is expected to boost the demand for smart locks in the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the smart locks market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2261

The deadbolts segment to dominate by 2030

By product, the deadbolts segment accounted for more thanhalf of the global smart locks market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in the need to address connectivity, which compels various users to adopt smart deadbolt locks. The padlocks segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 21.3% by 2030. The report also includes an analysis of lever handles segments.

The Wi-Fi segment held the lion's share in 2020

Based on technology, the Wi-Fi segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global smart locks market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Advanced and reliable features of Wi-Fi-enabled systems such as a locking mechanism in the door which can be activated and deactivated automatically by smartphone using Wi-Fi technology within a specific range. This factor isexpected to drive the growth of this segment. However, Bluetooth segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.7% by 2030. This is attributed due to rise in awareness, reduction in costs of installing smart locks, low battery requirements, and device efficiency which accelerates the adoption of Bluetooth-enabled smart locks.

North America to lead the trail in terms of revenue

By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global smart locks industry. This is attributed to increase penetration of IoT, rise in trend for smart homes, and rise in real estate, and hospitality areas. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.8% throughout the estimated period. This is owing to the increase in use of the internet, growing security concerns in government offices & research centers, and rise in construction activities in India and China which are likely to expand the smart locks market growth at the fastest rate.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2261

Leading market players

Honeywell International Inc.

Schlage

UniKey Technologies

August Home

Samsung SDS Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporations

SALTO Systems

HAVEN Lock, Inc.

SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.

VIVINT, INC.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Web Service Cloud Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Cloud Managed Services Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Cloud API Market is Expected to Reach $1.78 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research