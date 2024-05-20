Smart Learning Market worth $155.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Smart Learning Market is expected to reach USD 155.2 billion by 2029 from USD 67.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 18.3 % during 2024–2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Learning Market"

440 - Tables

54 - Figures

325 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=571

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By Offering, hardware, solutions, and services, learning type, end user, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the smart learning market are IBM (US), Samsung (South Korea), Adobe (US), Anthology (US), SMART Technologies (Canada), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Pearson (UK), BenQ (Taiwan), Google (US), McGraw Hill (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), D2L (Canada), Ellucian (US), Alphabet (Alphabet Inc), Upside LMS, Edsys (India), echo360 (US), Knowledge Anywhere (US), Instructure (US), SkyPrep (Canada), Paradiso Solutions (US), and Latitude CG (US).

Government investments in digital infrastructure and educational technology are significant drivers of the smart learning market. Around the world, governments are implementing policies to modernize educational systems and promote lifelong learning. For instance, the E-rate program in the United States and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative aim to increase the adoption of smart learning solutions in schools and universities. Such policies ensure that educational institutions have the necessary resources and support to integrate advanced learning technologies.

The solution segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The solutions segment of the smart learning market encompasses a wide array of offerings, including integrated solutions and standalone solutions, aimed at addressing various educational needs and challenges. Solutions offer institutions with well-organized Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems that help faculty members build enhanced courses and manage classrooms and schools proficiently. Online education platforms create virtual classrooms, allowing teachers to manage a large audience without budget constraints.

K-12 and higher education institutions constantly struggle to administer complex and contrasting IT solutions scattered across the campus. These software solutions help educational constituents cooperate using a single online learning platform. They further help manage content and facilitate the integration of all constituents in the learning lifecycle. Implementing SIS systems helps corporate and academic users integrate functionalities, such as HR/payroll, financial management, and enrollment, onto a single platform, thus streamlining the collaboration process of all learning constituents from any location.

The Asynchronous learning type segment contributed the largest market share in the smart learning market during the forecast period.

Asynchronous learning can be carried out online as well as offline. Asynchronous learning involves the coursework delivered by web, email, or message boards posted in online forums. In this type of learning, learners cannot put forth their doubts in real time. Learners can be self-paced, which is not possible with the synchronous learning type. Asynchronous learning software, such as SAP Learning Hub, Adobe Captivate, Pearson MyLab, and Newrow Virtual Classroom, provides benefits like message boards, discussion groups, and self-paced groups. Message boards help students put up their questions and doubts on a central board/forum or comment on the answers.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=571

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of smart learning technologies. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a notable surge in adopting smart learning, driven by the flourishing economies of India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Notably, Japan and China stand out as the frontrunners in this market, leveraging their technological prowess to drive innovation. Government initiatives aimed at bolstering digital infrastructure play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of video conferencing solutions across the region. With a promising outlook for the forecast period, Asia Pacific offers fertile ground for enhanced growth opportunities.

Top Companies in Smart Learning Market

The report profiles key players such as IBM (US), Samsung (South Korea), Adobe (US), Anthology (US), SMART Technologies (Canada), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Cornerstone OnDemand (US), Pearson (UK), BenQ (Taiwan), Google (US), McGraw Hill (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), D2L (Canada), Ellucian (US), Alphabet (Alphabet Inc), Upside LMS, Edsys (India), echo360 (US), Knowledge Anywhere (US), Instructure (US), SkyPrep (Canada), Paradiso Solutions (US), and Latitude CG (US).

Recent Development

In March 2024 , Talisma Corporation established a strategic partnership with Anthology. Talisma will serve as a reseller partner for Anthology's well-known Learning Management System (LMS), Blackboard Learn, in India .

, Talisma Corporation established a strategic partnership with Anthology. Talisma will serve as a reseller partner for Anthology's well-known Learning Management System (LMS), Blackboard Learn, in . In March 2024 , Usher's New Look (UNL) and IBM collaborated to provide free career readiness training through IBM SkillsBuild.

, Usher's New Look (UNL) and IBM collaborated to provide free career readiness training through IBM SkillsBuild. In October 2023 , Samsung Electronics America partnered with STS EDUCATION to supply Samsung Interactive Displays to schools looking to energize classroom learning. Schools that order Samsung Interactive Displays through the partnership will receive installation and ongoing maintenance services from STS EDUCATION and access to Samsung's professional development resources.

, Samsung Electronics America partnered with STS EDUCATION to supply Samsung Interactive Displays to schools looking to energize classroom learning. Schools that order Samsung Interactive Displays through the partnership will receive installation and ongoing maintenance services from STS EDUCATION and access to Samsung's professional development resources. In September 2023 , Adobe announced a partnership with the Union Education Ministry to deliver Adobe Express-based curriculum and training to schools across India . The initiative aims to reach 20 million students and 500,000 educators by 2027.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=571

Smart Learning Market Advantages

Utilize AI and machine learning to tailor educational content and pace to individual learning styles and needs. Learners can choose courses and materials that align with their interests and career goals, enhancing motivation and engagement.

Online platforms provide access to educational resources from any location, at any time, making learning more flexible. Enhanced accessibility features, such as text-to-speech and customizable interfaces, ensure that learners with disabilities can participate fully.

Incorporates game elements like points, badges, and leaderboards to make learning more engaging and fun. Uses videos, simulations, and interactive modules to make complex concepts easier to understand and retain.

Digital textbooks and resources lower the expense of physical books and materials. Online courses and resources can accommodate large numbers of learners without significant additional costs.

Facilitate collaboration through forums, group projects, and social media integrations, encouraging peer-to-peer learning. Connects learners and educators from around the world, fostering a global exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global smart learning market by offering, hardware, solutions, and services, learning type, end user, and region from 2024 to 2029, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five central regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America .

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and . To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the smart learning market.

Analyze each submarket concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall smart learning market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the smart learning market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

Track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

eGRC Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Cloud-based Contact Center Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Digital Map Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Railway Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Loyalty Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Get access to the latest updates on Smart Learning Companies and Smart Learning Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg