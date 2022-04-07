Smart is best workplace in PH, says LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), a subsidary of PLDT, Inc., has been recognized anew for being the best workplace to grow one's career.

Released annually by the world's largest professional network—LinkedIn, the Top Companies list recognizes organizations that enable employees to achieve success within the company and beyond. The wireless unit of PLDT Inc. ranked first and was the only telco on LinkedIn's Top Companies 2022 comprised of 15 Philippine firms.

Companies are analyzed based on seven key pillars: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

"We are happy and honored to be recognized once again as LinkedIn's top workplace in the Philippines. This highlights that our programs on employee growth and development, career advancement and success, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, are effective, relevant, and world-class," said PLDT and Smart President and CEO, Alfredo S. Panlilio.

In the past year, Smart, together with parent firm PLDT, launched programs to ensure the progress and protection of the group's workforce. These initiatives include the Covid Warrior program, a multi-channel campaign that expanded awareness and tracked employee health during the pandemic; Next Leadership Learning Series, which equipped executives with practical insights from global thought leaders, Wellness Revolution, an integrated support program that ensured the resilience and well-being of employees and their families.

PLDT and Smart have likewise rolled out activities to move the needle towards gender equality and inclusivity. Group-wide initiatives such as PLDT and Smart Pride: Everyone is included, Yes, She Can for Women's Month, and disability sensitivity discussions demonstrate the group's commitment to diversity and employee individuality.

More importantly, the group's rewards and recognition program continuously promotes customer centricity, collaboration, innovation in the workplace.

"I am truly grateful to our Smart workforce who, despite current circumstances, have gone above and beyond, to deliver meaningful connections to our customers and the communities we serve. I am confident, that as we continue to be at the forefront of digital transformation and innovation, we may look forward to many more milestones ahead," said Gina P. Ordonez, Chief People Officer of PLDT and Smart.

This recognition underscores the commitment of Smart to build resiliency through human capital and strong communities. This is also aligned with the PLDT group's aim to help the Philippines attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which include UN SDG #8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.

SOURCE PLDT Inc.