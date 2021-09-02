Smart Irrigation Market Size to Reach USD 5.57 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Irrigation Market is Segmented by Type (Climate Based and Sensor Based) Component (Controllers, Sensors, Meters, and Others), and End Use (Agriculture, Golf Course, Residential, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under Energy & Utilities Category.

The global smart irrigation market size was valued at USD 1.44 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 5.57 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of smart irrigation market:

The growth of the smart irrigation systems market is fueled by the availability of advanced features in irrigation systems, an increase in government initiatives and policies to promote water conservation and farming, and a rise in the penetration of automated monitoring systems in the farming sector.

The rise in adoption of smart technologies and smart infrastructures among regions, as well as the surge in demand for 5G network for remote monitoring, are projected to provide profitable prospects for the worldwide smart irrigation market expansion.

The increasing awareness of the need for smart irrigation, as well as the increased requirement for water conservation, are driving the global smart irrigation market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SMART IRRIGATION MARKET

Increased need for smart irrigation in agriculture, golf courses, residential areas, and other businesses are expected to drive the smart irrigation market growth. Smart irrigation systems that employ IoT technology to autonomously irrigate water based on the moisture level in the soil and keep track of the land condition help with water level sensing.

Smart cities are becoming more popular in many countries throughout the world. These smart cities make use of smart systems in commercial as well as residential places. The adoption of smart irrigation controllers is expected to increase in smart cities. As a result, the rise of smart cities is likely to create possibilities for smart irrigation controller market players.

SMART IRRIGATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, Sensor Based segment will grow at a highest CAGR of 14.9% during 2021 - 2030. Based on application, the Agriculture Segment holds a dominant position throughout the forecast period. Based on Component, Sensors segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segments. Based on region, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 17.3% during 2020-2030.

SMART IRRIGATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Climate-based

Sensor-based.

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Meters

Others.

By End Use

Agriculture

Golf Course

Residential

Others.

Key Companies

Rain Bird Corporation,

The Toro Company,

Hunter Industries,

CALSENSE,

ET Water Systems, Inc.,

HydroPoint Data Systems,

Weathermatic,

Rachio inc.,

Stevens Water Monitoring System,

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa .

