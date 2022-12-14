Smart Homes Market to Surpass $196.5 Billion Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart homes market was worth around $82.0 billion in 2021, which is set to touch $196.5 billion by 2030, growing at a 10.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. This is owing to the surging disposable income in emerging economies, mounting significance of remote home monitoring, escalating count of active internet users, and increasing acceptance of smart devices.

APAC Is Budding Hub for Smart Homes

The APAC region will advance at an 11.1% CAGR in the years to come. Product sales in the region are primarily driven by the rising demand for intelligent home appliances in developing nations, including India, China, and South Korea.

North America is predicted to lead the industry in the coming years. The regional market is driven by the surging need for affordable and reliable home management systems, including cutting-edge security and safety systems.

Smart Entertainment Device Sales Continue To Boom Globally

Entertainment device sales account for the largest share, and they will also maintain their position in the coming years. This is a result of the broad variety of options provided by technology vendors for managing and operating home entertainment systems.

For example, Alexa, an Amazon device, gives news and sports scores, manages lights, TVs, and alarms and provides customers with other information.

Adoption of Technology Is Surging due to Development of Smart Cities

Various nations are applying policies of green building, thus creating great opportunities for intelligent residential appliances and related software vendors.

Future green construction projects would be outfitted with cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies, with an emphasis on energy saving. The significant steps taken by governments in various countries to promote the development of green buildings, as well as improve data communication technologies and associated devices, are driving the demand for such gadgets.

Use of Cost- and Energy-Efficient Home Appliances Is Growing

Through automated function settings and operations of smart gadgets, users may reduce energy usage and the bills.

The market is also expanding as a result of the sharp increase in the need for smart home healthcare solutions, expansion in the use of new technologies in homes, such as IoT, and the global need for less-carbon-emitting solutions.

One of the main factors contributing to the growth of the smart homes sector is the effective integration of automation technologies in domestic appliances by professional and managed service providers. A significant increase in the adoption of such solutions would be possible with the wide availability of professional services.

Global Smart Homes Market Report Coverage

By Product

Lighting Control

Relays



Occupancy Sensors



Daylight Sensors



Timers



Dimmers



Switches



Accessories and Other Products

Security and Access Control

Video Surveillance



Hardware



Cameras





Storage Devices





Monitors





Other Accessories



Software/Video Analytics



Services

Access Control

Biometric Access Control



Fingerprint





Palm Recognition





Iris Recognition





Face Recognition





Voice Recognition



Non-Biometric Access Control



Card-based Readers





Multi-technology Readers





Electronic locks





Controllers

HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats



Sensors



Control Valves



Heating & Cooling Coils



Dampers



Actuators



Pumps & Fans



Smart Vents

Entertainment

Audio & Volume Controls



Home Theatre System Controls



Touch Screen & Keypads

Smart Speaker

Home Healthcare

Health Status Monitors



Physical Activity Monitors

Smart Kitchen

Smart Refrigerators



Smart Coffee Makers



Smart Kettles



Smart Dish Washers



Smart Ovens



Smart Cooktops



Smart Cookers

Home Appliances

Smart Washers



Smart Dryers



Smart Water Heaters



Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture

Smart Tables



Smart Desks



Smart Stools & Benches



Smart Sofas



Smart Chairs

By Software & Services

Behavioral

Proactive

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

