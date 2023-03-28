Smart Home Market worth $163.7 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market size is valued at USD 101.7 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 163.7 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors contributing to the growth of the smart home market include rising number of internet users and the increasing adoption of smart devices. Furthermore, the growth is being fueled by the rise in disposable income in developing economies.

Smart Home Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $101.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $163.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Sales Channel, By Products, By Software and Services, and By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Compatibility issues between devices of different companies Key Market Opportunities Integration of data-connectivity technology into lighting controllers Key Market Drivers Growing concerns about safety, security, and convenience among general population

Entertainment & Other controls to dominate market during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for audio and volume control devices is fueled by their ability to handle and manage household entertainment systems. The development of wireless communication technologies is a crucial driver of the home theater system control industry, promoting the growth of the smart home market for entertainment controls. The surge in demand for smart meters and smoke detectors, as well as the increasing popularity of smart plugs, smart hubs, and smart locks, are the some of the factors contributing to the growth of the other controls segment.

Indirect sales channel to register higher growth rate during forecast period.

The indirect sales channel category is expected to hold a significant portion of the smart home market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. The majority of market players possess robust distribution networks and sales channels to cater to the demands of end-users. Indirect sales channels encompass both online and offline modes of selling smart home products. Offline sales channels comprise wholesalers, retailers, third-party cellular network carriers, and value-added resellers. On the other hand, e-commerce platforms are the primary online sales channels for smart home products.

Proactive software and services is expected to hold the larger share during forecast period

Proactive software focuses on a more anticipatory approach to automation. Instead of waiting for the tenant to take the initiative, proactive software predicts their needs and responds appropriately. For instance, a proactive smart home might automatically adjust the thermostat depending on weather forecasts or switch on the lights before the occupants arrive home. By anticipating needs before the residents are even aware of them, proactive software aims to enhance the home's functionality and convenience.

Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific smart home market presents a high growth potential, primarily due to robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, and a increasing population, leading to an advanced infrastructure. The growth of Japan and South Korea in the market is attributed to their leading position in technological advancements in smart homes. The factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region include evolving lifestyles, increased disposable income, rising geriatric population, increasing demand for smart building infrastructure in developing economie a large consumer base, and rapid technological advancements in smart home products.

Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), and ASSA ABLOY (Sweden) are the major players in smart home market. These players have implemented various strategies to extend their global reach and enhance their market shares.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets