Smart Home Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 117820 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Home Market By Type - Hardware, Software, By Application - Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC, Entertainment & Other Control, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Home Appliances. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global Smart Home Market size is projected to reach USD 117820 million by 2027, from USD 72040 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the smart home market are

The expansion of the smart home industry has been aided by factors such as the increasing necessity of home monitoring systems and the increasing disposable income of people in emerging countries.

The increasing customer preference for video doorbells, voice-assisted technologies (such as Alexa and Google Home), and surveillance systems is predicted to drive the Smart Home Market's growth.

The smart home market is being driven by an increase in the number of internet users and the adoption of smart devices, as well as a growing need for energy-saving and low-carbon emission-oriented solutions.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-23K5790/Global_Smart_Home_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SMART HOME MARKET

The convenience offered by smart home devices is expected to drive the growth of the smart home market. Users have remote access to systems such as heating and cooling, intercoms, music, and multimedia devices throughout the home. Video intercoms make it easy to connect with people in the house or visitors at the door, thanks to integrated hard drives that allow homeowners to see video or listen to audio in any area. If the homeowners are away on vacation, they can utilize IoT applications' viewing at a distance function to turn lights on or off to make it appear as if the house is occupied. The thermostat might be controlled remotely by the absent homeowner, ensuring that the house is at a pleasant temperature when they return. Home automation allows a person to plan automatic operations such as watering the grass, eliminating the need to conduct these time-consuming duties on a regular basis.

The increasing need for home security is expected to increase the adoption of smart homes thereby driving the smart home market. Homeowners may monitor visitors to their doorstep using video smart home devices while they're away, or even when they're at home, to see if they can safely open the door. Advanced security systems with cameras, motion sensors, and a link to the local police station or a private security company are included in smart houses. Smart houses may also employ key cards or fingerprint recognition in lieu of traditional locks, making it more difficult for intruders to get access. Smart home devices for accessibility may provide an extra sense of security for elderly or disabled individuals. Voice-command systems can control lights, lock doors, dial a phone number, or access a computer.

Smart houses are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. When no one is in a room, lights can be turned off automatically, and the thermostat can be set to allow the internal temperature to drop during the day before returning to a more pleasant level when occupants return home from work or school. Energy efficiency leads to cost-saving as well. This feature is in turn expected to drive the growth of the smart home market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-23K5790/global-smart-home

SMART HOME MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the smart home appliance is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The availability of wireless solutions that have enabled smart appliances to link wirelessly with smartphones and tablets via the Internet or Bluetooth, as well as wireless connectivity, which has been a major technological advancement in the home appliances industry, has propelled market expansion. The ability to handle smart home appliances remotely has reduced energy usage and reduced the cost and time necessary for chores. The demand for home appliances is expected to rise in the near future as a result of these advantages.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative. Changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, a growing geriatric population, a growing focus inclination toward smart building infrastructure in the region's developing economies, the presence of a large customer base, and rapid technological advancements in smart home products are all driving the market's growth in APAC.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-23K5790/Global_Smart_Home_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Smart Home Market By Company

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Johnson Controls

ABB

Legrand

Samsung Electronics

Acuity Brands

Lutron Electronics

Leviton Manufacturing Company

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-23K5790/Global_Smart_Home_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-23K5790&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- In 2021, the global Voice Control Smart Home Platforms market size will be USD million and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.

- The global Smart Home Appliances market was valued at USD 22050 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 188830 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Smart Home Security market size is projected to reach USD 1595.4 million by 2027, from USD 726.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Ambient Assisted Living and Smart Home market size is projected to reach USD 83680 million by 2027, from USD 42300 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Smart Pillows market size was USD 110.6 million and it is expected to reach USD 1572 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 46.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Smart Home Installation Service market size is projected to reach USD 7216 million by 2027, from USD 2766.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Smart Home Healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 15930 million by 2027, from USD 5760.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2027.

- Global Wireless Smart Home Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Smart Home Control System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global and China Smart Home Robotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Sensors in the Smart Home Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Smart Home Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click Here To See Related Reports on Smart Home Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports