Smart Home Healthcare Market to Reach $11.22 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in chronic diseases with the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and surge in adoption of home healthcare services by geriatric population drive the growth of the global smart home healthcare market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Smart Home Healthcare Market by Product (Medical device alert systems, Smart glucose monitoring system, Smart cardiac monitoring system, Others), by Technology (Wireless, Wired), by Application (Fall prevention and detection, Health status monitoring): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global smart home healthcare industry generated $4.81 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $11.22 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8482

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in chronic diseases with the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, surge in adoption of home healthcare services by geriatric population, and increase in prominence of internet of things (IoT) drive the growth of the global smart home healthcare market. However, surge in concerns regarding data security and privacy hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and increase in demand for personalized healthcare in developed countries present new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic led to increase in smart home healthcare services as majority of clinics and hospitals were closed during the lockdown imposed by governments of various countries.

To provide proper treatment to increased number of Covid-infected patients, hospital resources were shifted to Covid wards and many non-emergency procedures were postponed. This, in turn, led to the increased adoption of smart healthcare devices and monitoring devices to monitor health conditions.

The remote healthcare applications such as health status monitoring increased significantly as people avoided visiting clinics and hospitals for checkup to prevent the cross-contamination. The demand for smart devices such as smart cardiac monitoring system and smart glucose monitoring system surged considerably to minimize the burden on the healthcare system.

Scope of the Report: -



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030

$ 11.22 billion Growth rate

CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast period

2021 - 2031 Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope

U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled

Abbott laboratories, Agatsa software Pvt Ltd, Apollo Global Management, Inc, Bay Alarm Medical, Connect America, Dexcom, Inc, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Qure4u, Medical Guardian LLC, Medtronic, Mytrex, Inc, Nureca Limited,Tunstall Group, Vital Connect, Withings., Sunfox Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mari Group.

The smart glucose monitoring system segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product, the smart glucose monitoring system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the global smart home healthcare market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in diabetic patient base. However, the smart cardiac monitoring system segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in stress in day-to-day life led to increase in heart diseases. This, in turn, is estimated to result in the fastest growth of the segment. The report also analyzes the segments including medical device alert systems and others.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8482?reqfor=covid

The wireless segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on technology, the wireless segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the global smart home healthcare market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to ease in handling of wireless devices and digital monitoring of data. The research also analyzes the wired segment.

The health status monitoring segment to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the health status monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the global smart home healthcare market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of diseases and awareness among population for utilization of smart devices for a healthy lifestyle. The research also discusses the fall prevention and detection segment.

Purchase Inquire: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8482

North America to maintain its lead status by 2031

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global smart home healthcare market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to the integration of advanced devices and software in smart home healthcare devices, technological advancements in smart home healthcare techniques, and the presence of key and robust infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investment in healthcare-related projects. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

Agatsa Software Pvt. Ltd.

Sunfox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Connect America

Medical Guardian LLC

Medtronic

Tunstall Group

VitalConnect.

Withings

DexCom, Inc

Abbott Laboratories

Bayalarm

Mytrex Inc.

Nureca

F Hoffmann Roche

MariCare Oy

Qure4u

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fluoroscopy Devices and C-Arm) and Application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Urology, General Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Carrier Screening Market by Type (Expanded Carrier Screening and Targeted Disease Carrier Screening), Technology (DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, and Others)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Ostomy Care and Accessories Market by Product (Ostomy Bags, Ostomy Accessories), by Application (Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Personal Mobility Devices Market by Product (Walking Aids, Wheelchairs, and Scooters) and End User (Hospitals, Homecare and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables and Instruments), Application (Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Others), and End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Nanopore Technologies Market by Product (Instruments and Consumables), Application (DNA Sequencing and RNA Sequencing), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research