Smart Home as a Service Market to Reach US$10.9 Bn by 2025, Owing to Rise in Energy Management Systems, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home as a service market consists of a few global and local players. The market is considerably fragmented, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a report. The global smart home as a service market share is evenly categorized among a few major companies. There are some noteworthy players heading the global smart home as a service market to deliver quality products to end-users. The most important enterprises operating in the global smart home as a service market are Ingersoll-Rand plc. (Nexia), Johnson Controls, Inc., Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc., The ADT Corporation, and Vivint, Inc.

As said in the report of TMR, the global smart home as a service market was valued at US$2.46 bn in 2016. It is projected to achieve US$10.9 bn by 2025 by stretching out at a CAGR of 18.1% for the duration of 2017 to 2025. Based on service, the global smart home as a service market is categorized into managed service and integrated service. The managed service can be defined as the active management of the smart home as a service solution by a third party, on behalf of the consumers. On the other hand, the integrated service can be defined as a specific constituent of the smart home as a service solution to guarantee quality of service on networks.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=21419

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global smart home as a service market owing to slow growth of industries in the forthcoming years. Moreover, rise in consumer expenses particularly in US will be driving the demand of the global smart home as a service market. This is attributed to the high demand for numerous control gadgets, comprising lighting control solutions. The existence of a large base of end users in advanced economies like the US is factoring the market. Along with, the rise in demand for energy management systems is the key aspect fuelling the demand for smart home as a service market in this economy.

Growth in Infrastructure is driving the Global Smart Home as a Service Market

As the population around the world increases, the per-head consumption and energy demand also increases. There are costs associated with upgradation and maintenance of aging infrastructure, due to high demand. This is driving resilience in smart home as a service market.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=21419

Smart energy management technologies help utilities and distributors anticipate and manage loads better, reduce the requirement for costly infrastructure development, and improve service quality and customer satisfaction. Energy management in smart homes mainly comprises of smart meters, smart appliances, energy management system for appliances, and home power generation, all functioning on smart grids. Moreover, changing trends in smart home designs are likely to boost the demand for smart home as a service market further.

Security Risk for Smart Homes, the Biggest Challenge for the Market

The biggest challenge faced by the smart home as a service market is security risks. Since nearly everything in a smart home is connected to the internet, there is an increased threat of cyber-crime. Every device in a smart home can easily convey the whereabouts, and usage time of the owner. Data of this magnitude makes the user completely vulnerable to cyber-attacks, putting their lives at risk. Implementing foolproof smart home cyber security features in their products is a primary goal for players while designing smart home technology, is the way to overcome this challenge. This fight against cyber-crimes will boost the global smart home as a service market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=21419

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Smart Home as a Service Market (Service - Managed and Integrated; Solution - Security and Access, Lighting and Window, Audio-Visual and Entertainment, Energy Management and Climate, and Integrated) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Request for Discount on This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=21419

The global Smart Home as a Service Market is segmented as follows:

Service

Managed Services

Integrated Services

Solution

Security and Access

Lighting and Window

Audio-Visual and Entertainment

Energy Management and Climate

Integrated Solutions

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Report by TMR:

Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-mobile-supply-chain-solutions-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-mobile-supply-chain-solutions-market.html Smart Asset Management Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-asset-management-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-asset-management-market.html Smart Agriculture Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-agriculture-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-agriculture-market.html Smart and Connected Offices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/smart-connected-offices-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany, NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://tmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research