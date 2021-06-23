Smart Helmet Market Size to Reach USD 536.4 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Helmet Market is Segmented by Type (Full Face Helmet, Half Helmet, Other), by Application (Industrial, Firefighting, Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Industrial Materials & Equipment Category.

The global Smart Helmet market size is projected to reach USD 536.4 Million by 2026, from USD 240.6 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the smart helmet market are:

Stringent road safety regulations laid down by governments, and awareness regarding personal safety are expected to drive the smart helmet market.

The growing adoption of advanced wearable technology is expected to further boost the smart helmet market growth.

Trends influencing the growth of smart helmet market

The smart helmets market is growing due to rising safety and security concerns, as well as technological improvements in smart gadgets. It has been reported head injuries are the leading cause of death among motorcyclists. Increased motorcycle manufacturing, along with an increase in the number of people dying as a result of head injuries, will drive demand for sophisticated safety equipment such as the smart helmet around the world.

The increased focus on decreasing cell phone use while riding has provided a significant opportunity for the development and sale of creative, feature-rich, and advanced smart helmets. Growing product uptake among bike riders, combined with rising motorcycle sales, is expected to provide considerable market growth prospects in the near future.

Because of improvements in different fields of technical engineering, the global smart helmet market is predicted to grow in demand. Although the primary purpose of smart helmets is to improve rider safety, they have also found applications in other technical domains. Site engineers' usage of smart helmets to obtain access to landscape maps and 3D photos has been critical to industry growth. Geologists may also employ smart helmets when evaluating risky terrain.

Smart Helmet Market Share

The full-face helmet segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Wearing a full-face helmet protects the user's head from any potential road hazards or accidents. The full-face helmet helps to totally prevent the wind and debris from hitting your eyes and potentially impeding your view thanks to its articulating face mask.

By Application, the Motorcycle and Bicycle segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Smart helmets are becoming more popular among motorcycle and bicycle riders as a means of avoiding accidents and collisions. The expansion of this market in the motorcycle and bicycle segment will be aided by an increase in outdoor recreation activities such as off-road and on-road cycling and motorcycling, as well as increased motorcycle production.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment.

Governments and non-governmental organizations in the region are launching educational initiatives to promote and educate people about the importance of wearing helmets. With the shifting trends in the motorcycle market, regional motorcycle manufacturers have begun to release bikes at more inexpensive costs. This has provided helmet manufacturers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to diversify their product lines and suit the ever-changing consumer demand for smart helmets. Over the projected period, the market is likely to increase because of the research and development initiatives conducted by helmet manufacturers in the region to maintain road safety.

Major Key Players in the Smart Helmet Market

Bell Helmets

Sena Technologies

Daqri

Forcite Helmet Systems

Jarvish

Livall

Babaali

Lumos Helmet

Nand Logic

Nexsys

Others

