Smart Healthcare Is Taking Over. Here's Where the Money's Headed

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Both politicians and leaders in academia are touting the AI revolution empowering the frontline of what's dubbed Smart Healthcare. In a recent write-up in Forbes, Prof. Nicos Savva of the London Business School cited recent speeches from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who insists that the UK needs to embrace a future with AI doctors and nurses, or risk being left behind. A new report from Wolters Kluwer has experts calling for more clarity around its use, adoption, and business strategy, because most healthcare organizations aren't currently ready to use GenAI tools. But as implementations increase across the sector, so too are major developments coming from innovators, including Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMDA), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

McKinsey's Global Institute estimates Gen AI could unlock $60–110 billion in annual value across pharma and medical products alone. Statista now projects the global AI healthcare market will soar from $11 billion to $188 billion by 2030.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has just taken a major step forward in its evolution from AI incubator to full-stack healthcare innovator. Today, the company announced it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech, its joint venture partner and the developer of the Vision AI diagnostic platform. Prior to the acquisition, the two companies have been operating jointly through Ai-nova Acquisition Corp (AAC), which holds global licensing rights to Ainnova's technology portfolio and serves as the commercialization engine for Vision AI and all future device deployments.

"We believe bringing the two companies together will offer tremendous value for shareholders, it will simplify the process of advancing our technology to market, and it will deliver value to our customers and partners as we promote our technology portfolio globally," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of AAC. "We feel the joint venture has been a success and both companies have worked well together toward a common goal, so we believe that we can be even more successful and use our resources more effectively as one company to further AI in healthcare."

Under the proposed agreement, Ainnova would roll all of its outstanding equity into the combined public entity — unifying leadership and eliminating structural complexity ahead of a scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting in July.

While final terms of the deal are still being negotiated, both companies say the merger would streamline commercialization and accelerate the rollout of Ainnova's flagship Vision AI technology — a platform already in use across clinical sites in Latin America for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions. The move also signals growing confidence from Avant's leadership as they prepare to bring proprietary hardware into the mix.

In parallel with the merger discussions, Avant and Ainnova are entering the final prototyping stage of a low-cost, automated retinal imaging device — marking a potential turning point in the companies' shared push toward AI-powered early diagnostics.

The new device is designed to operate hands-free and feed imaging data directly into the Vision AI platform, enabling near-instant risk reports without expensive equipment or trained personnel.

The companies say the camera, developed under their joint venture Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), is expected to cost a fraction of legacy fundus cameras. By combining affordability with automation, the device could expand screening access across primary care clinics and emerging-market providers that have traditionally been priced out of ophthalmic diagnostics.

"The cost of a fundus camera has always been a barrier to entry in this market," said Vargas. "Our low-cost camera, which is a fraction of the cost of currently available cameras on the market, should allow us to not only enter the market, but to capture a large share of the market."

Also in development are additional platform modules, including a patented dementia detection tool that combines a five-minute blood test with AI-trained algorithms. Although that technology remains in evaluation, the core platform continues to expand its reach and functionality — evolving from a retinal-focused application into a broader engine for predictive healthcare.

"Our purpose is to create the future of early disease detection in an accessible way, so that patients can get a preventive check-up anywhere, at a low cost, and easily," said Vargas in a previous statement. "We want to prevent patients with risk factors from developing other diseases that could have been avoided before they became a real problem. To this end, we are seeking to integrate new technologies into our portfolio within a single platform, both through our R&D efforts and through potential exclusive licenses or acquisitions."

As the camera prototype nears completion, Avant is positioning itself for broader market entry. While a launch date has yet to be announced, the integrated platform is designed to reduce diagnostic friction, speed up referrals, and expand access to early-stage health insights — especially in geographies where affordability, not innovation, remains the primary barrier to care.

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) recently announced a major expansion to its intellectual property portfolio with a newly approved U.S. patent for its AI-powered drug discovery and diagnostics infrastructure.

"This patent is a strategic milestone for Renovaro," said David Weinstein, CEO of Renovaro. "Together with our previously granted patent, it forms the technological foundation of a scalable, end-to-end platform for AI-powered drug discovery and diagnostics and strengthens our position in the fast-growing market for data-driven therapeutics and clinical insights."

The patent protects methods that harmonize genomic, imaging, clinical, and health record data into a standardized framework for large-scale predictive analytics. These capabilities are built for distributed computing environments, aligning with the biopharma industry's move toward real-time, scalable analytics. The development enhances Renovaro's competitive positioning in data-driven therapeutics and clinical insight markets.

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently showcased its leadership in AI-driven cancer research at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, where Ruth Porat discussed Alphabet's evolving role in early diagnosis and treatment.

"AI has greater potential than the internet, because it can augment human capabilities," wrote Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, quoting Vint Cerf. "It is a partner for all of you, for each of us."

Porat highlighted Google's success with AlphaFold, which has accelerated cancer drug discovery by solving the decades-long problem of protein folding. She also noted the company's AI-assisted pathology tools that cut diagnostic time in half and improve detection of small metastases. From scalable diabetic retinopathy screening to generative AI for clinical workflows, she framed AI as a transformative force in healthcare delivery.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMDA) entered the public markets with a strong debut, raising $150 million and closing its first trading day 21% above IPO pricing. The company delivers AI-augmented virtual care for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, serving more than 679,000 active members.

In May, prior to the IPO, Omada introduced Nutritional Intelligence, a new member experience powered by OmadaSpark—an AI agent that offers personalized, evidence-based nutrition coaching between clinical visits. As demand rises for GLP-1 medications, Omada is positioning its human-plus-AI model as essential to long-term metabolic health.

"We believe there is a clear market need for real-time educational support backed by behavioral science to improve mindsets and behaviors toward food," said Wei-Li Shao, President at Omada Health. "To meet the needs of our customers and members, Omada fine tuned its approach to offer AI-powered tools trained with clinical input and expertise to work alongside human care teams in helping members drive improved health and economic outcomes."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to scale its digital health footprint via Amazon Web Services (AWS), which recently brought its HealthLake platform to the EU's Dublin Region. The move enables hospitals and insurers to unify siloed patient data using FHIR standards, while running AI-driven analytics and maintaining full data residency compliance.

"I'm excited about AWS HealthLake launch in EU Region," said Ramon Postulart, CTO at Adapcare. "AWS HealthLake is a key AWS healthcare service helping us modernize interoperability across the 70+ care organizations and 60,000 health professionals we support in the Netherlands. By moving to this service, we're unlocking richer, standardized health data and leveraging the HealthLake fully managed capabilities to build smarter, AI-powered tools for care planning and coordination."

HealthLake now serves as the engine behind personalized care tools in development across Ireland, the Netherlands, and Finland. AWS also hosted its Health Data & AI Day in Dublin to promote cross-border health data innovation and the European Health Data Space initiative.

Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors- need-to-know/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

info@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

