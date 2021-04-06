Smart Glove Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Introducing Several First-of-their-kind Medical Gloves to the Market

"Smart Glove has constantly raised standards for its technology innovation in the global medical gloves market with its outstanding and high-quality gloves product range," said Norazah Bachok, Analyst, Best Practice, Asia-Pacific. "Its success in pioneering several innovative, first-of-its-kind gloves, such as the hybrid polychloroprene gloves, softer nitrile gloves, ultra-lightweight gloves, and metal detectable gloves, is evidence of its efforts to deliver customer-focused innovation."

Smart Glove was among the first company to manufacture synthetic nitrile gloves on a commercial scale in Asia and, over the years, has pioneered several patented firsts for the global market. For instance, the company's S-Series technology enables the production of softer, more durable gloves. In addition, the company was the first to produce an extraordinarily light, soft, yet durable glove at 2.2. grams (g) per glove, at a time when the lightest available glove was around 3 g. The company's C-Series is a line of hybrid polychloroprene gloves that are lightweight, thin, and durable. These properties have helped the company reduce waste, provide extra comfort, and offer enhanced safety for both medical and non-medical consumers.

Another one of Smart Glove's product innovations is its metal detectable gloves technology which will enable glove fragments to be detected in order to avoid contamination. The company also launched electrostatic dissipative (ESD) gloves specifically designed to be used in cleanrooms. These gloves offer industry-leading sheet resistance of 10-7 to 10-8, compared to the standard sheet resistance of 10-10. These gloves, therefore, can help circumvent damage to semiconductors caused by electrostatic charges.

"The company is setting up new manufacturing facilities to increase annual production capacity to 11.3 billion gloves by end of 2021, which will enable it to deliver industry-best scale and value," noted Bachok. "Overall, Smart Glove has earned a position of eminence in the global medical gloves market for its broad range of innovative, outstanding products and a strong emphasis on competitive price points as well as a positive customer experience."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani.S.

E: Kala.Manis@frost.com

About Smart Glove Holdings

Founded in 1996, Smart Glove is a globally recognized leading innovative glove manufacturer. Armed with a wealth of experience and expertise in glove manufacturing and with a robust operating history of over 20 years, Smart Glove manufactures a diverse range of superior quality gloves that meet your needs for various industries - medical, dental, surgical, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), cleanroom, and food. Besides gloves, we are also supplying a wide range of PPEs, dental, safety, and food services products via our extensive supply partners network.

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan