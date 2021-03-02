Smart Glass Technologies: Sanitation and Security during the Coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have highlighted the importance of regular preventive disinfection. This also applies to washing hands, changing respirators, and disinfecting surfaces in closed rooms. Research shows that the coronavirus can survive on surfaces for hours to days.

Germs can also accumulate on curtains and blinds, which are difficult to sterilize. To simplify this task, SGTglobal manufactures and installs PriWatt Smart Glass. Panels with adjustable transparency are easy to keep clean, making them a hygienic alternative to traditional hospital curtains and blinds. And several modes - from complete transparency to impermeability - make them also convenient for patients and doctors.

With PriWatt Smart Glass, healthcare professionals can create a much cleaner environment for staff and patients. The smooth surface of the glass eliminates dangerous pathogens that can be a threat to human health.

Hospital staff can easily monitor the patient through the glass, reducing the risk of infection for colleagues and other patients. PriWatt Smart Glass technologies are already used by medical institutions around the world.

Smart Glass Technologies is currently implementing a project for North York General Hospital, Ontario, Canada. North York General Hospital, affiliated with the University of Toronto, is one of Canada's leading community academic hospitals.

William Vasile Turcan, founder of Smart Glass Technologies, explain 3 main reasons why North York General Hospital choose PriWatt Smart Glass:

Observation Without Contamination



Cross-contamination from highly contagious pathogens such as MRSA is a growing problem in hospitals. A key benefit of switchable privacy glass is that hospital staff can easily observe a patient by flicking a switch, without risking cross-contamination of infectious diseases.

Increasing Patient Privacy

Switchable electric glass offers the advantage of improved patient privacy in medical facilities. The switchable smart glass panels can easily be changed from clear to opaque, ensuring an increased level of patient privacy in examination rooms, patient rooms, and operating theatres.

A Hygienic Alternative to Curtains

Switchable glass is simple to clean and maintain, making it a hygienic alternative to traditional hospital curtains and blinds. Harmful germs can easily gather on the surface of curtains and they are difficult to sterilize.

The antibacterial features of Smart Glass provide a hygienic and cost-effective alternative to not only traditional hospital curtains but also curtains in homes and offices without endangering people's lives.

About Smart Glass Technologies

Smart Glass Technologies is a leading innovative company offering the widest variety of design options when it comes to superior quality switchable privacy glass, self-adhesive PDLC (Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal) film, and photochromic self-tinting windows technology. Smart Glass Technologies has more than 10 teams of certified smart film installers in the US, Canada and the Middle East. Smart Glass Technologies is the first company in the industry to have the distinction of providing Smart Film installation training worldwide.

