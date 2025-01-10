Smart Food Packaging Market worth $35.69 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart food packaging market is estimated at USD 26.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 35.69 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2029, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

The study 'Active Packaging in the Food Industry', published in October 2024, explores the growing significance of active packaging in response to changing consumer demands and market trends. Unlike traditional packaging, which is designed to be inert, active packaging interacts with the product and its environment to extend shelf life and maintain food quality. This can involve incorporating additives into packaging systems, such as oxygen and ethylene scavengers, antimicrobial agents, antioxidants, and flavor-absorbing or releasing compounds. Intelligent packaging systems, like time-temperature indicators and gas detectors, are also discussed, emphasizing the importance of consumer acceptance for the commercial success of these technologies. The study reviews key mechanisms used in active packaging, including oxygen scavengers, which reduce the presence of oxygen in food packaging by using iron-based or ascorbic acid-based systems. These methods help maintain product freshness by limiting oxidative damage. Carbon dioxide-generating systems are also used to suppress microbial growth, particularly in meat, poultry, fish, and cheese packaging. Furthermore, ethylene scavengers are vital for extending the shelf life of fruits and vegetables by controlling ripening processes.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Smart Food Packaging Market"

251 – Tables

53 – Figures

304 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=103797679

Other applications discussed include the use of flavor and odor absorbers/releasers, which enhance the sensory properties of packaged food, and antimicrobial packaging that inhibits microbial growth to ensure food safety. The potential of nanotechnology to develop new and more effective active and intelligent packaging solutions is highlighted, paving the way for further innovations in the food packaging industry. This study underscores the need for advanced packaging technologies to meet consumer demand for fresh, safe, and high-quality food products and their critical role in prolonging shelf life and improving food safety.

The Meat, Poultry & Seafood is the having a largest share within the application sector of the smart food packaging market.

Due to growing global demand, meat, poultry, and seafood accounts for the highest market share of application in the smart food packaging market. Its needs lie in extending shelf life, safety, and traceability. As per data provided by the USDA from October 2024, Brazil dominates global chicken meat exports during 2025 as the production will be 11.8 million tons. Australia's poultry production will increase by 2 percent to 2.6 million tons, as high global demand is expected. Beef exports from Australia will also reach a record 1.9 million tons in the year, as its demand increases in the US. These trends point towards the increasing international meat trade and export opportunities.

Increased production and exports require more advanced smart packaging technologies, such as modified atmosphere packaging and active packaging, for freshness, less food waste, and greater safety. This will fuel innovation and adoption of smart packaging solutions, especially in global markets like East Asia and North America.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=103797679

The active packaging segment holds significant market share in the smart food packaging market during the forecasted period 2024-2029.

Active food packaging accounts for a major market share in the smart food packaging industry, which is mainly attributed to the quality improvement, safety, and shelf life that active packaging can offer. Technologies, including oxygen scavengers, moisture absorbers, and antimicrobial agents, respond to some of the most important consumer needs related to freshness and reduction of food waste.

It is primarily gaining adoption across key industries, including meat, poultry, seafood, and dairy, where growing concerns about global food safety and sustainability are driving growth. Additionally, increasing export of perishable food products, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, further supports the increasing demand for active packaging. As manufacturers look for more innovative ways to meet their regulatory requirements and consumer demands, active packaging will maintain its position in the market.

Based on region, Europe has a significant share in the smart food packaging market.

The growth of the food and beverage industry in Europe is a major driving force for the smart food packaging market, which is motivated by the increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions that would ensure food safety, traceability, and extended shelf life. According to European Commission data (March 2024), the food and drinks industry generates ~USD 245 billion (€227 billion) in added value and employs 4.6 million people, making it the EU's largest manufacturing sector in terms of jobs and value. SMEs are over 99% of businesses in this ecosystem. The sector has also recorded a food trade surplus, with exports doubled over the last decade to exceed ~USD 196 billion (€182 billion), contributing a positive balance of nearly ~USD 32 billion (€30 billion). These strong figures, combined with growing trade opportunities and EU Single Market benefits, are driving demand for smart food packaging technologies to support efficient, sustainable, and competitive food supply chains.

The report profiles key players such as Amcor plc (Switzerland), Mondi (UK), Sealed Air (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), THE TETRA LAVAL GROUP (Switzerland), Crown (US), 3M (US), MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. (Japan), Multisorb (US), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), Timestrip UK LTD (UK), Stepac (Israel), Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US), and Novipax Buyer, LLC (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=103797679

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Food Traceability Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends Report (Technology & Software) by Technology Type (RFID, Barcodes, Infrared, Biometrics, GPS), Software Type (ERP, LIMS, Warehouse), Software End User, Technology Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Food Safety Testing Market by Technology (Traditional and Rapid), Target Tested, Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, Fruits & Vegetables, and Cereals & grains) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-food-packaging-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-food-packaging.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg