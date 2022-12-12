Smart Fabrics Market to Reach US$ 21.8 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Increase in usage of smart textiles in the fashion & entertainment industry is expected to create sizable business opportunities in the Smart Fabrics Market

Growth in the medical & healthcare industry of North America is estimated to help the regional market expand at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Fabrics Market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, finds a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Intelligent fabrics are gaining impetus as they utilize sensors in order to regulate respiration, body temperature, pulse rate, sweating, and other physical activities. The application of these fabrics is increasing as a protection shield against environmental risks including radiation.

Smart and intelligent textiles find application in the manufacturing of sportswear. ThermoLite is one such lightweight synthetic insulation fabric used to produce sportswear specifically intended for outdoor sports. Hence, increase in participation in sport activities is projected to create lucrative avenues in the global industry during the forecast period.

Demand for cosmetotextiles fabrics is increasing in the sports & fitness and medical & healthcare sectors owing to their polymeric nature. These fabrics are known for releasing active ingredients when they are exposed to the external surface of a human body. Micro-encapsulation technology is utilized in the production of cosmetotextiles. With the help of this technology, smart fabrics can be incorporated with fragrances, antibacterial agents, skin softeners, drug delivery systems, and thermoregulation.

Smart fabric technology is increasingly adopted in the healthcare sector owing to varied advantages it offers. For instance, the use of conventional wound dressing methods can provide protection and prevent contamination of a damaged area. Conversely, smart fabrics are known for boosting the wound healing process. Increased R&D activities have been focusing on smart materials that can match the ability of skin to heal wounds. Such factors are anticipated to play an important role in market development in the next few years.

Smart Fabrics Market: Key Findings

Smart fabrics allow for interaction with the surrounding environmental conditions. Moreover, these fabrics can be utilized for data transmission using lead wires embedded in sensors in order to establish communication through clothing and wearable devices. The popularity of smart materials is increasing in the fashion & entertainment industry owing to their ability to offer distinct features to garments. These materials alter the color, size, and shape of garments. Hence, the expansion of the fashion & entertainment industry is leading to profitable prospects in the global market.

Awareness regarding environmental issues is increasing among the global population. Moreover, companies are focusing on the development of daily-use products with improved lifespan. The concept of e-textiles is gaining impetus owing to varied advantages it offers, which include improved durability, customizable styles, and greater longevity. Hence, the adoption of e-textiles can help in reducing the quantity of textiles-generated wastes. Such factors are positively impacting the overall growth of the Smart Fabrics Market.

Smart Fabrics Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in adoption of smart fabrics in the healthcare industry is expected to create business opportunities in the market during the forecast period

Expansion of the sports & fitness industry is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the market

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to gain sizable share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the existence of key smart fabric companies and growth in the medical & healthcare industry in the region

is expected to gain sizable share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the existence of key smart fabric companies and growth in the medical & healthcare industry in the region The markets in Asia Pacific and Europe are estimated to expand at a notable pace during the forecast period owing to increase in spending power and expansion of end-use industries in the regions

Smart Fabrics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Alphabet Inc.

DuPont

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.

Jabil Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

Sensoria

Outlast Technologies

Interactive Wear

Hexoskin

Adidas

Smart Fabrics Market Segmentation

Product

Ultra-smart Fabrics

Active Smart Fabrics

Passive Smart Fabrics

Function

Energy Harvesting

Sensing

Thermoelectricity

Luminescent

End-use

Sports & Fitness

Medical & Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Protection & Safety/Military

Fashion & Entertainment

Home & Architecture

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

