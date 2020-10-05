Smart Eye announces intention to carry out a directed share issue of approximately 1.5 million shares

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Eye AB (Smart Eye AB (publ) ("Smart Eye" or the "Company") today announces its intention to, based on the board authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2020, execute a share issue of approximately 1.5 million shares (corresponding to approximately 10 per cent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company) directed to institutional investors (the "Issue"). The Company has retained Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Issue. The subscription price and the total number of new shares in the Issue will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (the "Bookbuilding").

The Bookbuilding will commence immediately following the announcement of this press release. Pricing and allocation of the new shares are expected to take place before the trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market begins at 09:00 CEST on 6 October 2020. The timing of the closing of the Bookbuilding, pricing and allocation are at the discretion of the Company, which may also at any time decide to suspend, shorten or extend as well as to refrain in whole or in part from carrying out the Issue. The company will announce the outcome of the Issue in a press release after the closing of the Bookbuilding.

The market for Automotive Solutions remains strong, largely as a result of additional regulatory and legislative activities. The Company remains a leader in the global competition for design wins relating to eye-tracking software, which are no longer confined to premium cars but increasingly moving toward the mass market with imminent high-volume models. This is manifested in a large number of design wins won during the past year. Several new procurement processes are underway in Asia, Europe and North America and are expected to be determined over the coming two years. Smart Eye expects to defend its market-leading position. In order to fully capitalise on new and expected design wins, maintain the Company's leading position and maximize its long-term growth potential in all business areas, Smart Eye sees a need to invest further in the business.

The reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential right is to ensure the most time and cost-effective financing as possible of the continued scale-up of the business, so that the Company can cover its financing needs until the obtained and potentially additional customers begin to generate sufficient large revenues to cover the Company's costs. As the subscription price in the Issue is determined through a bookbuilding procedure, it is the Board of Directors' assessment that the subscription price will reflect current market conditions and demand.

In connection with the Share Issue, the members of the Board and certain members of the management team[i], of which several are large shareholders in Smart Eye, have undertaken to, subject to certain exceptions, not sell shares in Smart Eye for a period of 180 calendar days after the settlement date. Furthermore, the Company has agreed to a commitment, with customary exceptions, not to carry out any additional issuances for a period of 180 calendar days after the settlement date.

About Smart Eye

For over 20 years Smart Eye has developed artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of eye tracking technology that understands, supports and predicts a person's intentions and actions. By carefully studying eye, facial and head movement, our technology can draw conclusions about a person's awareness and mental state. Our eye tracking technology is used in the next generation of cars, commercial vehicles and providing new insights for research within aerospace, aviation, neuroscience and more. Smart Eye's solutions are used around the world by more than 700 partners and customers, including the US Air Force, NASA, BMW, Lockheed Martin, Audi, Boeing, Volvo and GM.

Visit www.corp.smarteye.se for more financial information.

This is information that Smart Eye AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 5 October 2020 at 17:31 CEST.

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or certifieradviser@penser.se

