Smart Energy in Action: JA Solar's first BESS for C&I in Sicily, Italy

PALERMO, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a global leader in photovoltaic products and integrated energy solutions, announced the successful commissioning of a solar-plus-storage microgrid at a modern C&I facility in Sicily. This project represents a practical implementation of JA Solar's "PV+Storage+X" model - a flexible approach that combines solar generation and battery storage with specific industry applications ("X") to deliver tailored, sustainable energy solutions.

Designed under this paradigm, the system combines 3.2 MW of existing and 2 MW newly installed solar capacity with a 2.61 MWh battery energy storage system, delivering three benefits: maximized renewable self-consumption, improved energy resilience and a significant reduction in energy costs and carbon emissions.

The project demonstrates how JA Solar's model moves beyond generic hardware to deliver complete solutions. Built on robust solar and storage technology, each solution is tailored to the specific operational patterns, geographic conditions and business priorities of the industry served.

Key Implementation Features:

Intelligent Energy Management: The system utilizes JA Solar's advanced control technology combined with a locally-sourced Italian Energy Management System (EMS) to optimize energy flows between solar generation, battery storage and facility consumption in real time.

Operational Reliability: The storage system provides backup power, ensuring a stable, clean energy supply during grid outages and reducing reliance on backup diesel generators.

Environmental Resilience: Engineered for Sicily's coastal environment, the system features enhanced protection against high humidity, salt corrosion and temperature extremes.

Future-Ready Scalability: The modular design supports expansion as the facility's energy needs evolve.

The Sicily installation exemplifies JA Solar's growing global portfolio of "PV+Storage+X" deployments across mining, manufacturing, agriculture and industrial parks. It confirms that energy storage delivers the greatest value when fully integrated into real operating conditions. With this approach, JA Solar not only meets today's energy requirements but also future-proofs investments, enabling participation in advanced energy markets such as virtual power plants (VPPs) and grid-balancing services.

About JA Energy Storage

JA Solar is one of the world's leading brands in photovoltaic solutions, recognized for its quality, efficiency and technological track record. Its energy storage business, JA Energy Storage, provides customer-centric solutions for utility, commercial & industrial, and residential applications — reinforcing JA Solar's commitment to delivering comprehensive "PV + Storage + X" solutions that address the growing demand for energy autonomy, resilience, and flexibility in today's dynamic market.

