Smart City Expo Doha envisions a prosperous future beyond connectivity

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Qatar will host a new edition of Smart City Expo Doha next November, organized by Fira de Barcelona, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and co-located within MWC25 Doha. The world's leading event on smart cities returns to Middle East to share its vision for the future of urban environments.

Smart City Doha will take place from November 25 to November 26.

Under the slogan "Beyond Connectivity: A digital solutions pathway to a smarter, thriving future", the fourth edition of Smart City Expo Doha will be held on 25 and 26 November and will offer a comprehensive programme with more than 40 renowned speakers, designed around five major thematic areas: digital smart innovation; disruptive technology; digital economies and talent of the future; connected infrastructures, and the government of the future.

This year Smart City Expo will be co-located with MWC25 Doha, organized by GSMA in partnership with MCIT. The first-ever MWC event in the Middle East expect to gather more than 200 speakers and 150 exhibitors.

Ms. Eman Al-Kuwari, Director of the Digital Innovation Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said: "Hosting Smart City Expo Doha alongside MWC25 Doha is a proud milestone in Qatar's journey toward smart and sustainable urban transformation. The event provides a global platform to exchange ideas, showcase cutting-edge solutions, and explore the future of city life through innovation and technology. Guided by the Digital Agenda 2030, we are advancing an ecosystem that integrates technology, governance, and creativity to shape smarter, more connected communities. Through this partnership, Qatar continues to demonstrate that digital innovation is not just about connectivity, but about creating intelligent cities that are inclusive, efficient, and ready for the future."

For his part, the Director of International Business at Fira de Barcelona, Ricard Zapatero, believes that this event "is yet another example of how Smart City Expo has become a key international gathering for reflecting on the future of our cities and Doha edition is already a benchmark at Middle East."

Smart City Expo World Congress is the world's leading event on smart cities, held annually in Barcelona. This November, it will bring together more than 1,000 companies and 600 experts at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue.

