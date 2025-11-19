Smart City Expo Doha brings together the best experts on cities in the Middle East

From 25 to 26 November, more than 30 international experts will discuss at Smart City Expo Doha how technological advances will help develop and transform cities in the Middle East, in order to make them more efficient, sustainable and liveable. The event organised by Fira de Barcelona and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Qatar will focus on the impact of AI in fields such as mobility, design, and urban management.

BARCELONA, Spain , Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the slogan 'Beyond connectivity: a digital solutions pathway to a smarter, thriving future' SCE Doha 2025 has a programme articulated around five main thematic areas: intelligent digital innovation, disruptive technology, digital economies and talent of the future, connected infrastructures and government of the future.

Smart City Doha will take place from November 25 to November 26.

Among the most prominent speakers is Kent Larson, an MIT professor specializing in urban design, microhousing and autonomous mobility, who will provide his vision of how technology and human vision can shape the cities of the future. The expert in AI and innovation Jesús Serrano, for his part, will focus on how to use new technologies to achieve real and effective solutions.

H.E. Reem Al Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at the MCIT, will discuss the Qatari government's strategy on urban transformation. And finally, Ghanim Al-Muftah, Qatari entrepreneur and FIFA ambassador suffering from a disease that limits his mobility, will offer attendees his powerful testimony of resilience as well as his vision for inclusive design.

This year, Smart City Expo Doha will be featured at MWC25 Doha. Organised by the GSMA in collaboration with MCIT, the first MWC event in the MENA (Middle East and Africa) region is expected to bring together more than 200 speakers and more than 200 exhibitors.

Smart City Expo in the world

Smart City Expo World Congress is the world's leading event on smart cities, which brought together 1,190 companies, 600 experts, and more than 27,000 visitors in its latest edition held in Barcelona two weeks ago. SCE Doha is one of its local editions organized outside Spain in 2025, including those in New York (USA), Curitiba (Brazil), Puebla (Mexico), Santiago del Estero (Argentina), Santiago de Chile (Chile), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), and Tomorrow.City in Shanghai (China).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826408/SC_Doha.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826409/Logo.jpg