Smart Card Market size worth $ 30.71 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.69% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for information security related to user credentials, personal identification applications and access control. Furthermore, the surge in the adoption of digital payment method is expected to fuel the demand for Smart Card Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Smart Card Market" By Component (Microcontroller, Memory Cards), By Communication (Contact, Contactless), By Application (Government and Healthcare, Transportation, Retail), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Smart Card Market size was valued at USD 16.81 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.71 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.69% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3925

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Card Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Smart Card Market Overview

Smart card technology has been around for a well couple of decades now. From enabling mobile communication to providing smart card control, the smart application has grown exponentially. The deployment of smart card-based products such as contactless, contact-based, hybrid, and dual interface cards across the various industry verticals is rising. This is mainly due to the outbreak of Covid-19. This has driven the demand for smart cards across the globe. Furthermore, the use of smarts cards is expanded dramatically due to travel restrictions and the widespread adoption of the work from home model amid the pandemic. Consumer awareness is rising about digital payment methods such as tap and pay cards.

The use of tap and pay cards is one of the emerging trends in the market. Therefore, the rising preference for tap and pay cards is one of the key factors, which propels the growth of the market. Increasing smartphone ownership and rising internet penetration worldwide are contributing significantly to the growth of the Global Smart Card Market. Apart from this, the rising demand for more secure banking applications in emerging countries is propelling the demand for smart cards over the past few years. Smart cards are secure and convenient consumers can easily use them at multiple facilities.

Increasing investment in smart card technology is one of the key factors which is offering the key opportunities for the vendors in the market. The government and transportation authorities across the globe are focusing on safe and sustainable public transportation infrastructure. These efforts also include investment in smart card technology for public transport users across the globe. For instance, in April 2021, The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services (DTS) replaced their old paper passes with new HOLO smart cards for The Bus passengers. The smart card helps to eliminate the queue system while collecting tickets in the transportation sector.

Key Developments

In January 2020 , Thales has entered into a partnership with Confidex. The aim of this partnership is to develop smart media for calypso-based systems. A new type of microprocessor-based smart media will be used in Confidex and Gemalto's software solutions.

, Thales has entered into a partnership with Confidex. The aim of this partnership is to develop smart media for calypso-based systems. A new type of microprocessor-based smart media will be used in Confidex and Gemalto's software solutions. In February 2019 , Verimatrix a software company specialized in content security for digital television services has been acquired by Inside Secure for the amount of USD 145 million . The acquisition will provide end-to-end security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and connected cars market.

, Verimatrix a software company specialized in content security for digital television services has been acquired by Inside Secure for the amount of . The acquisition will provide end-to-end security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and connected cars market. In June 2020 , The Macao government in partnership with G+D Mobile Security has launched a contactless prepaid payment card. The aim of launching this card is to provide financial assistance and alleviate the covid-19 impact on its citizens.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Inside Secure SA, Atos SE, CPI Card Group, Inc., American Express Company, Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, ABCorp, Texas Instruments, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Smart Card Market On the basis of Component, Communication, Application, and Geography.

Smart Card Market, By Component

Microcontroller



Memory Cards

Smart Card Market, By Communication

Contact



Contactless

Smart Card Market, By Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Government and Healthcare



Transportation



Retail



Others

Smart Card Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Mobile Payment Market By Payment Mode (Proximity Payment and Remote Payment), By Technology (NFC, QR Code, WAP & Card-Based, Digital Wallet), By Application (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Entertainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Business Card Software Market By Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Application (PC, Mobile Terminal), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Banking And Financial Smart Card Market By Product (Commercial, Personal, and Others), By Component (Chip Card, Magnetic Stripe Card, Dual Interface Card, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Secure Digital Card Market By Type (Micro SD card, Others), By Application (Application I, Application II), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Best Digital Business Card Apps strengthening business contacts in virtual network

Visualize Smart Card Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research