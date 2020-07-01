SmallRig SSD holder for LaCie Rugged SSD: Maximize the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K/6K workflow

One thing that Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K/6K users are currently trying to overcome is how quickly the camera uses up storage space - A 256G Cfast card only supports 20min recording. For commercial shooting, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K/6K will use 700G of space a day, which may not be enough even if filmmakers bring several T SSDs.

Frequent card change interrupts the shooting, which can potentially add unnecessary costs, and specialized memory cards are not cheap. Additional recording options outside the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K/6K's built-in card slot, such as recording to an external SSD would be a more efficient method, since the price per Gb of SSD is more affordable while providing longer shooting time.

As a memory storage expert LaCie is trusted by worldwide users, and its Rugged SSD is recognized for fast editing, backups, transfers and large storage of high-resolution source files, images, and videos. Filmmakers can even directly edit from the SSD when they are back at the office.

The SSD holder designed by SmallRig attaches to the camera cage using two captive 1/4 -20 screws, securing both the SSD and its connected USB Type-C cable by ratcheting thumbscrew. The mount's offset attachment on the top left corner of the cage helps avoid interference with an attached top handle, side handle, or other accessories. This time, SmallRig and LaCie together aim to boost the recording capacity and shooting efficiency of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K/6K to the greatest extend.

Check out SmallRig SSD holder on their website: https://www.smallrig.com/smallrig-mount-for-lacie-rugged-ssd-2814.html



Package Includes:

1 x SSD Mount

1 x Allen Wrench

Material(s): Aluminum Alloy

About SmallRig

At SmallRig, we manufacture exceptional and customized products at reasonable prices that are 100% designed from filmmakers and spread to other filmmakers. Our product range covers from hand-held compact with camera cages to shoulder support items.

About LaCie

LaCie, the premium brand of Seagate technology, designs world-class storage solutions for photographers, videographers, audio professionals, and other power users.

Media Contact:

Joy Liu

liujingyi@smallrig.com

+86-15502187487

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198930/SmallRig.jpg

SOURCE SmallRig