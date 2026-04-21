SmallRig Spotlights Comprehensive Creative Ecosystem for DJI Osmo Pocket 4, RF 20C Light, and TRIBEX Monopod at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At NAB Show 2026, SmallRig is putting the spotlight on three standout products: the Ultimate Creative Ecosystem for DJI Osmo Pocket 4, RF 20C LED Light, and the TRIBEX Monopod.

The Ultimate Creative Ecosystem for DJI Osmo Pocket 4

SmallRig at NAB 2026 SmallRig Creative Ecosystem for DJI Osmo Pocket 4 SmallRig Portable RF 20C LED Flashlight

From magnetic cages and extended power grips to precision filter kits and wearable mounts, the new ecosystem directly addresses the evolving demands of today's content creators. The lineup is engineered to extend battery life, ensure stable handling, integrate superior audio, and provide versatile mounting solutions. Whether capturing everyday moments, filming immersive travel vlogs, or deploying the Pocket 4 as a reliable B-camera on professional productions, SmallRig's accessories empower creators to balance ambitious vision with maximum portability.

To meet the specific needs of diverse workflows, SmallRig offers four specialized rig configurations tailored to distinct shooting scenarios:

1. Multi-Camera Rig: Command Every Angle. Craft the Full Story.

Designed for creators telling stories from dual perspectives simultaneously, this rig pairs a bi-directional magnetic cage with a monitor mount, enabling seamless side-by-side operation of a primary camera and the Osmo Pocket 4.

2. Vlogger Essentials Rig: Never Miss a Moment.

Curated for daily content creation, this comprehensive kit includes a magnetic support, mini tripod, power grip, storage bag, protective case, RGBWW LED video light, and a multifunctional filter set to capture life as it unfolds with minimal setup time.

3. Outdoor Adventure Rig: Conquer the Trail. Capture the Shot.

Engineered for rugged environments, this setup features a magnetic support, power grip, wearable mounts, a durable protective cage and case, LED light, filters, and a carrying bag, ensuring the Pocket 4 remains secure and accessible during hikes, climbs, and extensive travel.

4. Live Rig: Go Live Without Limits.

Built for streamers and mobile journalists, this configuration features a magnetic support, backpack strap clip mount, and direct wireless microphone compatibility, delivering professional-grade audio and stable mounting for on-the-go streaming.

RF 20C Portable LED Video Light: Creative Control Made Simple

The new RF 20C portable LED video light empowers creators to achieve professional lighting effects with minimal technical complexity. Whether pursuing a soft cinematic glow or a bold splash of saturated color across a backdrop, this compact fixture delivers versatile illumination without requiring advanced lighting expertise.

Delivering a constant 20W output across five LED color modes—red, 5600K white, purple, orange, and cyan—the RF 20C achieves an impressive 5,400 lux at one meter with CRI 97+ and TLCI 99+ color accuracy. It is ideally suited for rim lighting, background accents, wedding cinematography, vlogging, and interview setups.

A push-pull plano-convex lens mechanism enables smooth beam angle adjustment from a tight 24° spot to a wide 60° flood, offering approximately 40% more range than comparable lights in its class. The ultra-portable, anodized aluminum body weighs just 520g and features a compact 49mm diameter, effortlessly slipping into any camera bag or gear case. Dual 5,000mAh batteries provide up to 1.5 hours of runtime at full power, with USB-C 36W pass-through charging support for uninterrupted operation during extended shoots. Additionally, a set of 20 included gobos allows users to project custom patterns, logos, and atmospheric effects across all five LED colors, adding distinctive visual flair to portraits, stage setups, and branded content.

TRIBEX Monopod: One-Action Deployment

Building on the engineering excellence of the acclaimed TRIBEX hydraulic tripod series, the new TRIBEX monopod brings unparalleled speed and reliability to a streamlined, travel-ready form factor. Featuring proprietary X-Clutch hydraulic technology, the monopod achieves a true one-action setup via a simple squeeze-and-press action, completely eliminating the need for traditional twist locks and manual adjustments.

Constructed from lightweight carbon fiber and equipped with a professional-grade hydraulic damping system, the TRIBEX monopod confidently supports fully rigged cinema cameras. A foot-operated switch allows for effortless angle adjustments and fluid movement without requiring the operator to bend down, maximizing both efficiency and comfort during dynamic shoots.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2013, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions including camera and phone rig, battery, tripod and video light for content creation. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, vlogging, professional video production, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-Design (UCD) approach and DreamRig program with the ultimate goal to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams achievable.

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