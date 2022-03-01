SmallRig introduces the "Black Mamba" Series Ecosystem for the Panasonic LUMIX GH6, featuring innovative and ergonomic designs for the ultimate filming experience.

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striving to maximize the stunning video performance of the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 camera, SmallRig has released a complete accessory ecosystem - the "Black Mamba" Series for content creators - to get the most out of the GH6 camera.

The LUMIX GH6 is Panasonic's latest high-end Micro Four Thirds video camera. Its vast range of video modes, advanced image stabilization, and the ability to record 4:2:2 10-bit C4K 60p with no time limit makes the LUMIX GH6 an excellent camera for YouTubers and filmmakers.