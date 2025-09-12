SmallRig Expands iPhone 17 Pro Creative Potential with Full Professional Accessories

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative photo- and video-accessories, has introduced a lineup of comprehensive Video Cage Kit for the iPhone 17 Pro Series. Released in tandem with the new iPhones, the collection forms a modular, comprehensive ecosystem aimed at unlocking the iPhone 17 Pro's imaging capabilities and elevating the mobile professional-filmmaking experience.

SmallRig Cage Series for iPhone 17 Pro Series

During Apple's September 9 keynote, the company premiered a cinematic video showcasing the iPhone 17 Pro's advanced camera features. Following the presentation, a special video was revealed, featuring the music video for singer Jackson Wang's latest single Let Loose. Co-directed and performed by Wang, the entire project was also shot on the iPhone 17 Pro. In both productions, the comprehensive Video Cage Kit for the iPhone 17 Pro Series played an essential role.

Established in 2013, SmallRig has built a reputation for designing comprehensive systems tailored to content creators. Its portfolio spans camera- and mobile-device expansion, lighting solutions, power management, and more. By emphasizing versatility, compatibility, and production efficiency, the company has developed an accessory ecosystem trusted by more than 10 million creators worldwide.

SmallRig first appeared in Apple's promotional materials in 2021 with the launch of the iPhone 13 series, marking the beginning of its visibility in Apple's creative campaigns. In 2023, SmallRig's kits accompanied the iPhone 15 Pro, helping showcase the device's cinematic imaging capabilities. The following year, its accessories gained worldwide attention when used in the production of The Weeknd's Dancing in the Flames music video, created with the iPhone 16 Pro. This consistent presence highlights the technical reliability and creative versatility of SmallRig solutions.

At the center of SmallRig's newly released lineup is the Video Cage Kit for iPhone 17 Pro Series. Engineered for mobile filmmakers, the dual-handle grip transforms the iPhone into a versatile camera system suitable for video production, live streaming, and short-form content creation. The cage provides multiple mounting points for external accessories while ensuring dual-layer protection for the device.

Another key addition is the FilMov Magnetic Photography Phone Case for iPhone 17 Pro Series. Designed to combine everyday protection with professional-grade expandability, the case is fully MagSafe-compatible and integrates seamlessly into SmallRig's accessory ecosystem. With support for attachable lenses, filters, handles, lights, microphones, and docks, it instantly converts the iPhone into a professional shooting rig. A hidden stand allows for quick setup, while compatibility with SmallRig's expansion frame ensures flexibility across different creative needs.

Building on these product innovations, SmallRig is also extending its vision beyond hardware to explore new forms of creative expression and cultural resonance. The company is preparing to launch a limited-edition collaboration series with Transformers. This upcoming release is expected to merge cultural storytelling with functional innovation, offering creators new possibilities beyond conventional accessory design.

By continually appearing alongside the top tech brand's flagship launches and introducing forward-looking solutions, SmallRig reinforces its role as a leading force in mobile content creation. The debut of its professional accessory lineup for the iPhone 17 Pro series underscores the company's commitment to empowering creators, demonstrating its vision of redefining how smartphones can serve as fully capable tools for filmmaking and storytelling.

To learn more about the latest lineup, please visit: https://www.smallrig.com/global/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771833/SmallRig_Cage_Series_iPhone_17_Pro_Series.jpg