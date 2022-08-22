Small Modular Reactor Market Worth $7.0 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Modular Reactor Market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Small Modular Reactor Market has promising growth potential due to the low cost of SMRs due to modularization and factory construction. The global Small Modular Reactor Market is driven by the growing need for clean, reliable, and flexible power generation and helps in integration with variable renewable energy.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Small Modular Reactor Market"

142 – Table

47 – Figures

216 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=5001546

The light-water reactor segment is expected to dominate the Small Modular Reactor Market, by reactor type, during the forecast period.

The light-water reactor segment holds the largest share of the Small Modular Reactor Market. Light-water reactor segment is also expected to be the fastest growing and this dominance of the segment can be attributed to the is the most commonly adopted SMR technology owing to factors such as low technological risks and ease of licensing, as regulators and developers are familiar with this technology.

The land segment is expected to be the largest Small Modular Reactor Market, by location, during the forecast period.

The Small Modular Reactor Market, by location, is divided into land and marine, wherein the land segment accounts for a largest share. The potential for the underground deployment of land reactors, enhanced protection from natural hazards, improved seismic capability, and higher thermal efficiencies are a few of the major growth drivers for the land segment. These SMRs also have simpler licensing processes compared with marine SMRs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=5001546

The Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing Small Modular Reactor Market

In this report, the Small Modular Reactor Market has been analyzed for four regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a significant contributor to the Small Modular Reactor Market in the current scenario owing to a large number of SMR projects in China. For instance, various SMRs projects, such as the CAP200, the ACP100, the ACPR50S, and the HTR-PM, are being developed, in China. Furthermore, The region has witnessed a rapid growth in electricity demand in recent years due to the growing population, increasing per capita income, and a growing number of petrochemical refineries, coupled with urbanization. These factors are further expected to boost the adoption rate of SMR technologies.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Small Modular Reactor Market.

Some of the key players are GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (US), Moltex Energy (Canada), NuScale Power, LLC. (US), Terrestrial Energy Inc. (Canada) and Westinghouse Electric Corporation (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Small Modular Reactor Market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=5001546

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market by Reactor Type (PWR, BWR, & GCR), Strategy (Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, and Entombment), Capacity (Up to 800 MW, 801 MW-1,000 MW, and Above 1,000 MW), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market by Reactor Type (PWR, PHWR, BWR, HTGR, FBR etc.), by Equipment Type (Island Equipment and Auxiliary Equipment) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/small-modular-reactor-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/small-modular-reactor.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets