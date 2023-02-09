Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market to Hit $964.17 Million by 2030 says Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market size is projected to be $964.17 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent study published by Cognitive Market Research. Companies operating in Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) market are focusing on strategic collaboration to meet customer need for a simplified, faster development process. For instance, Arrowhead and Horizon have entered into a USD 700 Million deal to develop an RNAi drug.

Major findings during the study of the Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market:

Liposome-based systemic therapy is used to encapsulate different types of genetic payloads, including siRNA, mRNA, and saRNA as it is geared towards encapsulating a wide variety of nucleic acids. They are primarily composed of cationic lipids along with some other lipid ingredients. All these ingredients, when combined provide a stealth effect to the drug product as it circulates within the body

In terms of therapeutics, the Cancer segment dominates the Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) market. This can be attributed to siRNA being produced from the long dsRNAs and small hairpin RNAs with the help of enzyme dicer. It prevents the process of translation by degrading mRNA. This function of the siRNA is seen as one of the most critical therapeutic tools for the treatment of various genetic disorders, including cancer

North America has dominated the SiRNA market in 2022 owing to the availability of strong R&D activities in the U.S. For instance, in March 2020 , AstraZeneca collaborated with Silence Therapeutics to discover, develop and commercialize siRNA therapeutics

has dominated the SiRNA market in 2022 owing to the availability of strong R&D activities in the U.S. For instance, in , AstraZeneca collaborated with Silence Therapeutics to discover, develop and commercialize siRNA therapeutics APAC region will show a lucrative growth rate in coming years, which is due to the rise in the funding activities for research and development. For instance, in 2021, Silence Therapeutics PLC entered the Chinese market through a partnering deal with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. that involves developing short interfering RNA (siRNA) drugs against three undisclosed targets. Further, the high growth can be attributed to Sino-Korean tie-up in siRNA therapeutics in 2021

Snapshot:

Global Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Million) 510.25 CAGR (2023 to 2030) 8.6 % Key Product Type Share Liposome Based Systemic Therapy:52.01% Key Therapeutics Share Cancer:38.14% Key Application Share Research Institutions:43.07% Key Regional Share North America:36.37%

Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market Growth and Trends

Cell and gene therapy R&D partnerships are increasing in proportion of all partnerships. It has been analyzed that cell-based immuno-oncology therapies are an incredibly active area of clinical development, representing nearly 60% of clinical trials in cancer treatment. A growing understanding of RNA functions and their vital role in various diseases has promoted its potential therapeutic usage. Recently, therapeutics have shown a vast diversification from small-molecule drugs. siRNA therapeutics have captured the interest of researchers. For instance, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Horizon Therapeutics have entered a global partnership and license agreement to develop the former's ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutic. As per this deal, Arrowhead has to carry out all the activities related to the therapeutic's preclinical development. Horizon will obtain an exclusive global license for ARO-XDH and will oversee the clinical development and marketing of the therapeutic.

Moreover, the clinical application of siRNA to "silence" the expression of specific malignant genes can be used to treat both genetic and acquired diseases. Hence, Sanofi and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have announced a strategic restructuring of their RNAi therapeutics alliance to streamline and optimize the development and commercialization of specific products for the treatment of rare genetic diseases.

With four agents already approved by FDA, many others are in the advanced stages of the drug development pipeline. This will stimulate siRNA drugs to become a standard modality of pharmacotherapy.

Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market Report Scope

Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Liposome Based Systemic Therapy

Nanoparticle-Based Systemic Therapy

Others

Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market - Therapeutics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Cancer

AIDS

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Others

Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA) Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hospital

Research Institutions

Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Regions

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List of Key Companies

GE

Thermo Scientific

Arbutus Biopharma

Sanofi Genzyme

Sylentis

Arrowhead Research

AInylam Pharmaceuticals

Genecon Biotechnologies

Silent Therapeutics

Horizon Discovery

OPKO Health

Others

