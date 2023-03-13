Small Gas Engines Market worth $4.3 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Gas Engines Market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion in 2028 from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Small Gas Engines Market has promising growth potential due to the rising deployment of lawn mowers.

Small Gas Engines Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 4.3 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 5.4% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Engine displacement, equipment and end-user Geographies Covered Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on production of standard regulated small gas engines Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for outdoor power equipment

101 cc–400 cc expected to dominate Small Gas Engines Market, by engine displacement, during the forecast period

The Small Gas Engines Market is segmented by engine displacement into 20 cc–100 cc, 101 cc–400 cc and 401 cc–650 cc. The 101 cc–400 cc accounted for the largest market share in 2022. the growth is attributed to the rising adoption of lawn mowers, pressure washers by commercial gardening and construction industries.

Snow Blowers to witness fastest growth rate in Small Gas Engines Market, by equipment, during forecast period

Snow Blowers is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advancements in snow blowers as they are powerful and can move a lot of snow quickly, but they also tend to be louder than other types.

Gardening to held largest growth rate in Small Gas Engines Market, by end-user, during forecast period

The Small Gas Engines Market is segmented by end-user into gardening, construction, industrial and others. Others include residential and commercial segment. Construction is the second largest segment in end-user market. The increase in investment of construction activities will propel the market growth.

Asia Pacific expected to witness fastest growth rate in Small Gas Engines Market during forecast period

In this report, the Small Gas Engines Market has been analyzed for five regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa. Europe is a significant contributor to the Small Gas Engines Market in the current scenario of small gas engines, owing to stricter emission regulations by government, thus builders and operators are using gas-powered or dual-fuel-powered engines for their power equipments.

Energy Efficient Motor Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growing construction industry

2. Rising demand for outdoor power equipment

Restraints:

1. Increasing number of eco-friendly alternatives

2. Stricter CO2 emission regulations

Opportunities:

1. Increasing focus on producing standard regulated small gas engines

Challenges:

1. Frequent maintenance of small gas engines

2. Rise in ethanol prices

Key Market Players:

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of a few of the top players in the Small Gas Engines Market.

The Small Gas Engines Market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Small Gas Engines Market are Briggs & Stratton (US), Honda Motor Co. (Japan), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Kohler Co. (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan).

Recent Developments

In January 2023 , Briggs & Stratton, which is the largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, moved its engine component production to Auburn .

, Briggs & Stratton, which is the largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, moved its engine component production to . In June 2022 , MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ENGINEERING, LTD. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), the two group companies of MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (MHI), began the demonstration testing of MHIENG's CO2 capture technology in MHIET's gas engine generating sets. The testing was an essential component of MHI Group's goal of reaching carbon neutrality through its "MISSION NET ZERO" initiative and would play a vital role in achieving decarbonization in any industry.

, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ENGINEERING, LTD. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), the two group companies of MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (MHI), began the demonstration testing of MHIENG's CO2 capture technology in MHIET's gas engine generating sets. The testing was an essential component of MHI Group's goal of reaching carbon neutrality through its "MISSION NET ZERO" initiative and would play a vital role in achieving decarbonization in any industry. In June 2022 , Briggs & Stratton partnered with AWEV Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which is an innovative developer of mobility products & solutions. Briggs & Stratton provided its innovative conversions of internal combustion engine vehicles to electric power.

, Briggs & Stratton partnered with AWEV Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which is an innovative developer of mobility products & solutions. Briggs & Stratton provided its innovative conversions of internal combustion engine vehicles to electric power. In April 2021 , Alliant Energy partnered with Kohler Co. to develop a 2.25 MW ground-mounted solar system on Kohler's headquarters property in Kohler, Wisconsin . The sustainable energy cooperation will serve 580 houses with clean energy each year. The Kohler Solar Field was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

