Small Cell Power Amplifier Market Growth to be Driven by Extensive Usage of Data Networks in Urban Areas Till 2028 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global small cell power amplifier market is expected to witness an exponential CAGR in the years to come. Small cells act as base stations for femtocells that are usually found in residential complexes for enhancing coverage. Novel generations like LTE, CDFMA, and HSPA+ carriers have been addressing downlink, backhaul, and uplink paths; which has, in turn, given rise to terms like microcells, pico, class 3, enterprise, public access, and metro.

Factors driving the small cell power amplifier market include increasing demand for flawless transmission and reception across airports, convention centers, office buildings, and other places where high signal strength is required. Functionalities include baseband digital signal processing, signal capture, microwave and RF transmit receive capabilities, and general-purpose processing. Other factors boosting the market are extensive usage of data networks in urban areas, along with less cost incurred with regards to operations as compared to macro stations.

The small cell power amplifier market is segmented by type, application, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market spans 39 dB, 36 dB, 32 dB, 5 dB, and others. By application, it comprises power amplifier driver, customer premises equipment, wideband instrumentation, small cell base stations, and datacards with terminals. By sales channel, the market is split into distribution channel and direct channel.

By geography, the segmentation spans North America (Mexico, Canada, and U.S.), Latin America (Chile, Columbia, Argentina, and Brazil), MEA (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa), Asia Pacific (Australia, India, Korea, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia), and Europe (Spain, Russia, Italy, France, U.K., and Germany).

North America holds the largest market share due to its base shifting toward heterogeneous data solutions. Europe comes in second. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to rapid urbanization in developing economies like India and China.

The players contributing to the small cell power amplifier market include TekTelic Communication Inc.; Skyworks Solution; RFHIC Corp; Qorvo Inc.; Anadigics Inc.; Broadcom Corporation; Texas Instruments; and NXP Semiconductors. The present scenario is such that these players are focusing on organic growth. For instance, in November 2018, Qualcomm released FSM100xx at the Small Cells World Summit (London) with the objective of lending an active support to 5G.

