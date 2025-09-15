SM named among TIME's World's Best Companies for second year

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent firm of the SM group, has once again been recognized by TIME and Statista on the prestigious "World's Best Companies 2025" list. This marks the second consecutive year that SM Investments has earned a place on the roster, underscoring its commitment to responsible growth anchored on strong financial performance, employee engagement, and sustainability practices.

Among the ten Philippine companies included in the global ranking, SM Investments placed third. China Banking Corporation (Chinabank), one of SM's bank affiliates, was likewise recognized.

"This recognition inspires us to keep strengthening our efforts in creating value for our stakeholders and contributing positively to our communities," said SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic DyBuncio. "It also reflects our balanced approach to growth, delivering strong results for shareholders while also fostering long-term value and resilience for employees, partners, and communities.

The TIME World's Best Companies list identifies and honors the most outstanding organizations across industries worldwide. Earlier this year, SM Investments was also included in TIME's Asia-Pacific Best Companies 2025, building on its recognition in the 2024 World's Best Companies list.

The evaluation process involved a three-stage screening. Companies first needed to have generated at least USD100 million in revenue in the last fiscal year. They were then assessed on revenue growth over the past three years, followed by extensive employer surveys measuring employee satisfaction. Finally, sustainability performance and transparency were factored into the final score.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

