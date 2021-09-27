LONDON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sm-ART NFT – the first platform of its kind to allow anyone, including the small investor, to buy, sell and take advantage of part ownership of fine art masterpieces, sculptures and luxury jewellery using fractional tokens – has added a Patek Philippe watch to its portfolio of physical assets.

Sm-ART NFT adds new luxurious Patek Philippe watch to its portfolio of tokenised investment opportunities

The Patek Philippe Nautilus collection is the epitome of sophisticated sports watch design. Referred to as 'one of the top 11 best watch investments for aspiring collectors' by Tim Stracke, CEO of Chrono 24, the distinctive rounded octagonal shape, horizontally embossed dial and ingenious porthole construction of its case offer stylish and timeless elegance for the most discerning customer. Sm-ART NFT will be offering fractional ownership of this Patek Phillipe Nautilus 5711/1A-010 stainless steel watch estimated to be worth more than $100,000. Investors interested in part ownership of this latest item will be able to purchase asset tokens from $100.

Sm-ART NFT allows investors to purchase fractional shares in high value and unique items via blockchain ownership. Assets are fractionalised using the ERC20 protocol. These fractions can then be bought and re-sold on the platform https://sm-artnft.com/ or other platforms, including OpenSea.

Digital representations of the assets are created as NFTs and listed for purchase on the website through blockchain technology and asset tokens proving percentage ownership. Asset tokens can be purchased using one of a range of cryptocurrencies in accordance with the seller's requirements. All tokens representing asset share are compliant with the Ethereum ERC20 standard.

Danny Sangha, co-founder and CTO of Sm-ART NFT, said:

"We are delighted to have added this stunning Patek Phillipe watch to our collection of luxury assets. Owning high value items outright is a dream for many people, but with Sm-ART NFT, this can become a reality and allows those with an interest in fine art and luxury masterpieces the opportunity to not only make a beautiful investment in terms of financial appreciation, but also to co-own something that is visually spectacular."

Sm-ART NFT's other assets include photography by interdisciplinary artist Gabriel Dean Roberts and masterpieces from Pasquale Cuppari, who has exhibited alongside the likes of Warhol and De Kooning. The full collection of assets, including its Patek Phillipe watch, can be viewed here: https://sm-artnft.com/#section-assets.

