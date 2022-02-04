SLP acquires attractive land in Landskrona and implements new construction for Pharmaxim

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLP has acquired and taken possession of an attractive plot of land in Landskrona from the City of Landskrona. The property is located in direct proximity to the E6 motorway and has an excellent location.

Within the property, SLP will carry out a new construction project for a modern logistics building with an internal ceiling height of more than 10 meters and a total lettable area of 5,437 square meters.

Pharmaxim AB has signed a 10-year lease agreement for 3,637 square meters. The annual rent amounts to a total of SEK 2,520,000. Pharmaxim is scheduled to move in in March 2023. Building permit will be submitted in the first quarter of 2022.

" Together with a very stable tenant, we can carry out another fantastic new building project, this time at the best logistics location in Landskrona. The project creates good added value for our shareholders and new jobs in Landskrona", comments Peter Strand, CEO of SLP.

Pharmaxim AB sells, distributes and markets products within health/hygiene/beauty, pharmaceuticals and animal care in the Nordic countries with well-known brands such as Salubrin®, Helosan®, Gripen®, Virkon® and Jodopax®.

" We are very pleased to be able to stay in the Öresund region by SLP being able to present a project in a very attractive location in Landskrona. This creates optimal conditions for our continued growth journey", says Johan Bäckström, CEO of Pharmaxim AB.

Work has begun on renting out the remaining space of about 1,800 square meters. The new building will be certified according to Sweden Green Building Council's Miljöbyggnad Silver.



About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

SLP - Swedish Logistic Property - is a Swedish real estate company with a focus on warehouse and logistics properties. Since its inception, the company has maintained a high pace and in a short time has completed several high-profile acquisitions. SLP has a high ambition regarding sustainability and works responsibly from an environmental perspective. The company's property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approximately 630,000 square meters.

