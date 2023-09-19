LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slovenian gastronomy has once again achieved great success. Today, the globally acclaimed culinary guide Michelin unveiled its evaluations and selections for Slovenia in 2023. Hiša Franko has been honoured with three stars for the first time. Additionally, Milka was awarded two stars and seven restaurants have retained one-star rating: Dam Restaurant, Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Gostišče Grič, Hiša Denk, COB, Strelec Restaurant, Hiša Linhart. Slovenia has also solidified its position among the world's premier Michelin destinations in terms of the number of green stars per inhabitant. 7 restaurants have received the coveted star for sustainable gastronomy. In total, 59 restaurants and chefs have been featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide Slovenia.

Slovenian culinary triumph: Hiša Franko attains three Michelin stars, Milka garners two, and 7 more restaurants shine with one star each

For the first time ever,Slovenia boasts a restaurant and a chef with three Michelin stars. This prestigious accolade was earned by Hiša Franko with chef Ana Roš. Michelin awards three stars to establishments offering exceptional cuisine, making them worthy of a special trip. By receiving three Michelin stars today, Hiša Franko becomes the 140th restaurant worldwide to be awarded their highest accolade, and the first restaurant worth a special journey in Slovenia.

Two Michelin stars signifying excellent cuisine worth a detour were awarded to Milka restaurant.

Additionally, Michelin guide has awarded one star to 7 Slovenian restaurants for their high-quality cuisine, which is definitely worth a stop. All of the restaurants from last year have successfully retained their stars: Dam Restaurant, Gostilna pri Lojzetu, Gostišče Grič, Hiša Denk, COB, Strelec Restaurant and Hiša Linhart.

In the 2023 guide, 7 restaurants proudly showcase a Michelin green star, including one new, which is Špacapanova hiša. Indicating their commitment to sustainability, the green star is exclusively awarded to restaurants that also fall into one of the other categories of the Michelin guide.

Slovenia boasts the highest number of green stars per inhabitant among all Michelin destinations in the world.

Furthermore, the Bib Gourmand label, reserved for restaurants offering high-quality authentic experiences at affordable prices, has been awarded to 7 restaurants, which have successfully retained the label since last year:

There are 43 Slovenian restaurants featured in the list of recommended restaurants in the 2023 Michelin Guide Slovenia. 5 new restaurants have joined this esteemed category.

More information

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214858/Michelin_Guide_2023.jpg

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board