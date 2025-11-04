Slovakia's First Battery Factory Officially Begins, Gotion Redefines the Logic of Europe Energy

ŠURANY, Slovakia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is witnessing a new wave of transformation — a revolution that extends far beyond the realm of energy. Slovakia Gotion Gigafactory Milestone Celebration Ceremony of Slovakia's first electric-vehicle battery plant officially began on October 28 in Šurany. It is redefining how industries evolve, how economies grow, and how humanity envisions its shared future. The transition to clean energy is no longer a regional agenda, but a European imperative shaping the next century of development.

Gotion stands at the forefront in this sweeping shift, advancing a vision of integrated, sustainable growth through technology, manufacturing, and collaboration. From Asia to Europe, the company is building a connected ecosystem that empowers the Europe journey toward a cleaner and smarter energy future. Its new Slovakia Gigafactory marks another crucial step in realizing that vision.

Occupying 95 hectares, the Gigafactory is designed with an initial capacity of 20 GWh and is expected to begin production in 2027. All products will serve the EU market, enabling Gotion to enhance its regional supply capability, improve logistics efficiency, and strengthen its role in Europe's green industrial chain.

"Gotion will take 'Made in Slovakia' batteries as a driving force to empower global green energy," said Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion.

Beyond its battery production function, the Gigafactory will serve as a regional hub for research, innovation, and talent development. Through partnerships with local universities and institutions, Gotion aims to create an open industry–education ecosystem that nurtures future experts, stimulates technological breakthroughs, and accelerates Europe's innovation in new energy.

The project will create approximately 1,300 new jobs in its first phase and attract supporting industries to the region, further reinforcing Slovakia's role in Europe's green transformation. Beyond its economic impact, the Gigafactory embodies how enterprises can contribute to ESG advancement and the shared global mission of sustainable prosperity.

"The production facility in Šurany will bring significant added value and create a substantial number of jobs. It will also contribute to economic growth, which is essential for improving the quality of life of people not only in this region but across the whole of Slovakia," said Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic.

The Gigafactory demonstrates Gotion's commitment to advancing the global energy transition through scalable technology, collaborative innovation, and responsible industrial practices — helping build a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy future for all.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812823/20251103_______________EN.mp4