Sleeping Bags Market to Hit $2.58 Billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sleeping Bags Market size is valued at USD 1.63 Billion in 2022 and is projected to be USD 2.58 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. As per Cognitive Market Research analysis, The sleeping Bags market in North America (especially in economies like the U.S.) held the largest market share. The abundance of natural areas, including national parks, state parks, forests, and other protected areas, drive the sleeping bags market in North America. Many companies are located in the region, focusing on launching new advanced products. For instance, in 2021, the U.S. brand Selk'bag unveiled a 100% recycled, wearable sleeping bag.

Major findings during the study of the Sleeping Bags Market:

A sleeping bag is an insulated bag designed to be used as a portable bedding system for sleeping outdoors or in a tent. It is typically made of lightweight and durable materials such as nylon or polyester and insulated with various materials such as down feathers, synthetic fibers, or a combination of both.

With growing disposable income and awareness about traveling primarily drives the interest in outdoor recreation and adventure tourism worldwide in every age group.

Growing popularity of camping tents and recreation vehicles can be a factor that might negatively affect the growth of the sleeping bag market .

Based on the insulation type segment, the synthetic sleeping bags segment accounted for around 60%, the highest market share in 2022. This is attributed to the lower cost and lower weight of the bags. This material is perfect for outdoor activities as it dries very quickly.

Based on size, the sleeping bags market is categorized into kids, long, and regular. The regular size has acquired the significant share of the total sleeping bag market.

Rectangular shape and mummy shape are the two types of sleeping bag available based on the shape segment. Mummy-shaped sleeping bags have become more prevalent in recent years due to their efficient design, which minimizes weight and maximizes warmth.

Multi-brand stores, independent retailers, supermarket/hypermarket, online sales, and others are the sales channels that provide additional benefits to customers. Online sale distribution is the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing demand for smart devices and high internet penetration.

A large number of professional rock climbers and mountaineers in the region is expected to drive the sleeping bag market in North America . The region acquires more than 45% share of the total sleeping market. North America has a strong outdoor recreation culture, with many people enjoying activities such as camping, hiking, and backpacking. Sleeping bags are one of the necessary camping equipment contributing to the high demand in the region .

Read Full Market Analysis Sleeping Bags: by Insulation Type (Down and Synthetic); by Size (Kids, Long, and Regular); by Shape (Rectangular Shape and Mummy Shape), Sales Channel (Multi Brand Stores, Independent Retailers, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Sales, and Others); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Sleeping Bags Industry Statistics 2022:

Global Sleeping Bags Market 2022 Global Sleeping Bags Market Revenue (USD Billion) 1.63 Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030) 5.90 % Global Synthetic Sleeping Bags Market Share (%) Around 60% North America Sleeping Bags Market (%) Above 45%

What are the Growth, Drivers, and Opportunities for the Sleeping Bags Industry?

Growing disposable income and awareness about traveling primarily drives the interest in outdoor recreation and adventure tourism worldwide among every age group. Many people recognize the positive impact that spending time in nature can have on their physical and mental health. Research has shown that outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and trekking can reduce stress, improve mood, and increase physical fitness. In addition, with the rise of the internet and social media, it has become easier for people to access information about outdoor recreation and adventure travel. This has made it easier for them to plan and prepare for outdoor activities and discover new destinations. Many tourism-based countries are taking initiatives to support the tourism industry through infrastructure development and various services. For instance, in July 2022, the Nepal government announced an action plan to revive the tourism industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a plan to declare the years between 2023 and 2033 as Visit Nepal Decade.

The growing popularity of camping tents and recreation vehicles can affect the growth of the sleeping bag market. Social media has also played a key role in the popularity of camping, as people share outdoor experiences on platforms like Instagram, encouraging others to try it themselves. In addition, rental recreation vehicle services coupled with rising disposable income have seen significant growth in recent years, driving its demand. These vehicle manufacturers offer a wider range of customization options to meet the unique needs and preferences of buyers, which negatively affects the demand for sleeping bags.

Online sales channels have significantly influenced the sleeping bag market, as they offer several benefits to consumers and manufacturers. Online sales channels allow manufacturers to reach a wider audience, including customers in remote locations. In addition, the convenience of ordering the product with available reviews and product details provide the customer with a good purchasing experience.

Check the Full Report, including Global, Regional, and Country Level Analysis:

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/sleeping-bags-market-report

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

250+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Chapter-wise guidance

Top Market Players list with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, and SWOT Analysis

Free Analysis of One Leading Company with SWOT Analysis and Company Market Share

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Updated list of tables & figures

Cognitive Market Research Methodology

How has COVID-19 Impacted the Sleeping Bags Industry?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted on the sleeping bags market, both positively and negatively. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many outdoor activities were restricted. Focus on healthcare emergencies and economic uncertainty have negatively influenced the sleeping bag market. In addition, disruption in the supply chain also affected the manufacturing of sleeping bags, reducing the growth of the sleeping bag market. However, the pandemic has made many people more aware of the benefits of traveling and exploring in nature, which has had a beneficial effect on the sleeping bag market.

Sleeping Bags Market Report Scope

Sleeping Bags Market – Insulation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Down

Synthetic

Sleeping Bags Market – Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Kids

Long

Regular

Sleeping Bags Market – Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Rectangular Shape

Mummy Shape

Sleeping Bags Market – Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Multi Brand Stores

Independent Retailers

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Sales

Others

Sleeping Bags Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List of Key Players in the Sleeping Bags Market

Jarden Vaude

Johnson Outdoors

Oase Outdoors

Big Agnes

AMG Group

Columbia Sportswear

Exxel Outdoors

Gerlert, Jack Wolfskin

V F. Corp

Snugpak

Sleepingo

Wildhorn

Blackpine Sports

Hyke & Byke

Browning Camping

Sierra Designs

Cloeman

TETON SPORTS

Alpkit

Vango

MalloMe

Others

Recent Developments:

Company Name Date Development/News University of Texas Southwest Medical Center December 10, 2021 Scientists have developed a hi-tech sleeping bag that could stop astronauts' eyeballs from squashing in space. Rab September 5, 2022 Rab S22 Sleeping Bag Range Launch Selk'bag 2021 U.S. brand Selk'bag unveiled 100% recycled, wearable sleeping bag

Related Reports on Sleeping Bags Market:

Global Recreational Vehicle Market was valued at USD 121.05 Billion in 2021.

The global recreational vehicle market was valued at USD 56.20 Billion in 2021. Increasing disposable income and growing awareness about traveling is the primary factor driving the recreational vehicle market.

Other Related Reports:

Global Camping Equipment Market to reach $42.42 Billion by 2030 , growing at an impressive CAGR of 7.90%.

to reach , growing at an impressive Global Polyester Fiber Market to reach $182.93 Million by 2030 , growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.20%.

to reach , growing at an impressive Global Baby Sleeping Bag Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

is expected to grow at a Global Zipper Market to reach $23.98 Billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 6.70%.

Explore Other Cognitive Market Research's Pharma & Healthcare Industry Report

About Cognitive Market Research

Cognitive Market Research has evolved as one of the leading market research and consulting firms providing services across multiple domains. Our team of researchers gathers and analyzes data about customers, competitors, distributors, and other market actors and forces operating across the value chain. As a market research company, we gather information about the target market and end-use industries to verify the complete journey of the product or service in the global market. It helps our readers understand the demand and viability of their product/service and how it might perform in the real world and help them to build business strategies accordingly.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog: Why is the Demand for Telemedicine Market Increasing?

Why is the Demand for Dental CAD CAM Systems And Materials Increasing Rapidly?

How to Contact Us:

Nicolas Shaw

Global Sales Manager

Cognitive Market Research

Phone: USA: (+1) +1 312-376-8303 | Europe and UK: (+44) 20-8144-9523

Asia Pacific: (+852) 81930785 | India: (+91) 983-496-8611

Email: sales@cognitivemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com

Athenaeum Subscription

Research Methodology

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989016/Cognitive_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cognitive Market Research