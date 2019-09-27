Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Forecasts USD 10 Billion Worth to 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Oxygen devices segment held revenue size of USD 455 million in 2018. Oxygen administration is an alternative treatment option in patients that fail to adhere to positive airway pressure therapy. Advantages such as improvement in overall health and sleep quality will increase the adoption of oxygen therapy devices in the upcoming years. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies for oxygen concentrate devices will assist the segmental growth over the projected timeframe.

Global sleep apnea devices market is poised to reach over USD 10 billion by 2025 driven by increasing prevalence of sleep disorders as a major growth stimulating factor. Moreover, growing technological advances in diagnostic and therapeutic devices coupled with rising government initiatives to improve the quality of life will further assist the growth of sleep apnea devices. Increasing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea in developed countries will upsurge the demand for preventive and curative services, thereby boosting industry growth over the forthcoming years.

Favorable reimbursement scenario for diagnostic and therapeutic sleep apnea devices will increase the adoption rate of these devices in the future, thus escalating the therapeutic sleep apnea devices market growth. However, high cost associated with sleep apnea devices will impede market growth up to some extent. Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding approval of sleep apnea devices will restrain industry expansion over the coming years.

Polysomnography device (PSG) segment of sleep apnea devices market is forecast to witness substantial amount of growth at 4.7% CAGR across the estimated timeframe. High growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) across the world due to adoption of unhealthy lifestyle. PSG is currently considered as the gold standard for diagnosis of OSA. Increasing adoption of polysomnography device by laboratories and home care settings will further assist in boosting the segmental growth over the projected timeframe.

Prominent industry players in sleep apnea devices market include Braebon Medical, Philips, ResMed, GE Healthcare, Cadwell Laboratories, Compumedics, Invacare, Becton Dickinson and Company (CareFusion Corporation), BMC Medical, GE Healthcare among other players. These industry players involved are implementing several business strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations and research & development activities to launch innovative products and broaden their geographic presence. For instance, in May 2018, Philips acquired NightBalance, the Netherlands based digital health scale-up company involved in manufacturing of innovative sleep apnea devices. The acquisition helped Philips to expand its product offering for sleep & respiratory care.

