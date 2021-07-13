Sleep Apnea Device Market worth $ 10.63 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.43% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

A large number of undiagnosed sleep apnea, increase of geriatric population, and rising obesity rates worldwide are driving the growth of the Sleep Apnea Device Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Sleep Apnea Device Market" By Type (Therapeutic Devices, Diagnostic Devices, Sleep Apnea Masks), By End-User (Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals, Home Care Settings/Individuals), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Sleep Apnea Device Market was valued at USD 4.81 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.63 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Overview

The elderly population has a significant prevalence of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea has a significant health impact that is overlooked due to factors like lack of awareness and non-specific presentation of the disease. According to WHO the population's number and percentage of people aged 60 and up is growing. In 2019, there were one billion persons aged 60 and beyond. This figure is expected to rise to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. The growing geriatric population, as a result of rising life expectancy, is predicted to increase the prevalence of sleep disorders. With the increase of the geriatric population, the usage of these devices will increase as this population is more prone to sleep apnea.

With rising obesity rates worldwide, the global sleep apnea patient pool is expected to expand in the future years. Excess weight causes fat accumulation in the neck known as pharyngeal fat. When the airway is already relaxed, pharyngeal fat might obstruct a person's upper airway during sleep. This is why snoring is one of the most prevalent sleep apnea symptoms - air is squeezed into a narrowed airway, resulting in a loud noise. Furthermore, increased abdominal girth caused by extra fat can compress a person's chest wall, reducing lung volume. This decreased lung capacity reduces airflow, increasing the likelihood of the upper airway collapsing during sleep. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 and up were overweight. Over 650 million of these adults were obese and between 1975 and 2016, the global prevalence of obesity nearly tripled. In 2019, an estimated 38.2 million children under the age of five were overweight or obese.

Key Developments in Sleep Apnea Device Market

In September 2019 , Royal Philips launched a prescription sleep position therapy device known as Night Balance which helps people with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

, launched a prescription sleep position therapy device known as Night Balance which helps people with positional obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). In February 2021 , GoPAPfree which is a homecare provider of oral appliance therapy for obstructive sleep apnea, launched their new product O2Vent Optima, a highly effective and more convenient alternative to CPAP therapy.

The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), BMC Medical (China), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), SomnoMed (US), Oventus Medical (Australia), ResMed (US), GoPAPfree (US), Löwenstein Medical (Germany) Braebon Medical (Canada), and Panthera Dental (Canada).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Sleep Apnea Device Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Sleep Apnea Device Market by Type

Therapeutic Devices



Diagnostic Devices



Sleep Apnea Masks



Sleep Apnea Device Market by End User

Sleep Laboratories and Hospitals



Home Care Settings/Individuals



S leep Apnea Device Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

