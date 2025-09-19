Sleep Aids Market to Hit US$ 118.97 Billion by 2033, Growing at 7.8% CAGR - DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global sleep aids market reached US$ 60.96 billion in 2023, with a rise to US$65.20 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 118.97 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global sleep aids market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome, along with increasing awareness about the health risks of untreated sleep disturbances. Advances in medications, sleep apnea devices, innovative mattresses, and digital sleep solutions are enabling patients to access more effective and personalized treatment options, while expanding e-commerce and retail channels are making products more widely available.

North America currently leads the market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of innovative solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, rising stress levels, and increasing disposable incomes. With continuous product innovations, supportive government health initiatives, and a growing emphasis on mental health and overall well-being, the Sleep Aids market is poised for sustained expansion, positioning itself as a critical component of modern healthcare and wellness globally.

The increasing number of elderly and overweight individuals is driving market growth.

The market for sleep aids is growing due to the increasing use of sleep-assist products and the rise in non-refundable income. In addition, the number of old and overweight people has increased, which has led to an increase in sleep disorder instances. This is anticipated to result in an increase in the number of patients with sleep disorders, which will help drive the market's growth. Additionally, the advancement of sleeping aid products helps them gain popularity and fill market gaps in the growing financial conservatism, which is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The growing prevalence of sleepiness worldwide has led to a significant increase in demand for sleep aids on the market. There is a universal need for sleep aids across all age groups. The market for sleep aids is expanding due to lifestyle changes that impact sleep patterns, increased access to healthcare resources, rising consumer prosperity, and growing demand for high-quality healthcare. To broaden their development chances, major market participants in sleep aid therapies are concentrating on product advancements, successes, and the launch of new products.

Mattresses & Pillows segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the sleep aids industry.

The mattresses & pillows segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The segment benefits because mattresses and pillows are a cost-effective solution widely adopted among the global population. Additionally, technological advancements and developments by manufacturers are driving the growth of the mattresses and pillows segment. For instance, DeVilbiss Healthcare introduced the P903 Full Electric Expandable Width Low Height Long-Term Care (LTC) bed to its premium line of mattresses and bedding products. Thus, based on the above factors, the market segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The North American region holds the largest market share in the global sleep aids market.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, rise in cigarette and alcohol consumption, product launches and collaborations by market players, and increasing government investments in research to improve sleep are factors that will drive the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the 2022 Sleep Foundation report, in the US, 35.2% of all adults sleep for less than seven hours per night. Hawaii has the highest % of adults who sleep seven or fewer hours per night, at 43%. Moreover, South Dakota has the lowest percentage, at 26%. Boulder, Colorado, has the lowest rate of adults who sleep less than seven hours per night among major cities in the US, at 24.2%. Camden, New Jersey, and Detroit, Michigan, have the highest rates, with 49.8% of adults reporting inadequate sleep in each of these cities. Furthermore, black adults are nearly twice as likely as whites to report sleeping too little and 60% more likely to report sleeping too much. Therefore, there is a rise in the consumption of sleeping pills and sleep apnea devices in the region.

The European sleep Aids market accounts for the second-largest market share. It is anticipated that the market will rise due to the presence of significant corporate organisations in Europe and the increasing consumer awareness of sleep assistance and sleep excellence products. Furthermore, the German Sleep Aids market held the largest market share, while the U.K. The Sleep Aids market was the fastest-growing in the European region.

The Asia Pacific Sleep Aids market is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The highest rate of company growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising per capita income from profits and the growing awareness of the negative consequences on the populace. Moreover, China's sleep aids market held the largest market share, while the Indian Sleep Aids market was the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major Companies:

Major players in the sleep aids market include Merck & Co., Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Lupin Limited, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, SomnoMed, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., among others.

Recent Developments in the Market

- In November 2024, ResMed, a global leader in sleep and digital health solutions, unveiled its next-generation Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) device, the AirSense 11, at its Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Tuas, Singapore. The new device is equipped with a suite of advanced features designed to simplify the treatment and management of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition characterised by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep.

