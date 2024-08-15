Sleep Aid Supplement Market to Reach $11.8 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global sleep aid supplements market is experiencing growth owing to increasing awareness about the importance of sleep hygiene and its impact on overall health. Lifestyle factors such as high stress levels, irregular sleep patterns due to modern-day demands, and the prevalence of sleep disorders are driving the demand for sleep aid supplements. Additionally, the rise in availability and accessibility of these supplements through various distribution channels, including online platforms, is further fueling market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sleep Aid Supplement Market by Product Type (Minerals, Vitamin, Melatonin, Valerian Root and Others), Source (Synthetic and Natural), Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powders and Liquid), and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Specialty Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the sleep aid supplement market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $11.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323764

Prime Determinants of Growth

The sleep aid supplements market is witnessing strong growth owing to several key factors. Firstly, rising awareness about the importance of sleep for overall health and well-being has spurred demand for products that can help improve sleep quality. In addition, lifestyle factors such as increasing stress levels, irregular sleep patterns, and the prevalence of electronic devices affecting sleep hygiene have fueled the need for sleep aid supplements. Moreover, the growing preference for natural and holistic approaches to health has driven the demand for herbal and plant-based sleep aids. Furthermore, the convenience of online shopping and the availability of a wide range of products through e-commerce platforms have facilitated market growth by making sleep aid supplements more accessible to consumers.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $6.8 Billion Market Size in 2034 $11.8 Billion CAGR 5.1 % No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Product Type, Source, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, And Region. Drivers Rise In Stress Levels and Mental Health Issues Increase In Awareness and Health Consciousness High Prevalence Of Sleep Disorders Opportunities Expansion Of Online Retail Channels Allows For Wider Distribution Rise In Disposable Incomes, Urbanization, And Increasing Awareness About Sleep Health Restraints Side Effects and Potential Dependency Stringent Regulations and Approval Processes

Segment Highlights

The melatonin segment experiences a high demand in the sleep aid supplements market owing to its natural alignment with the body's sleep-wake cycle and minimal side effects compared to other sleep aids. It is widely recognized and trusted for its effectiveness in treating various sleep disorders, including insomnia and jet lag. The rising preference for natural and non-habit-forming supplements has further driving its demand. Additionally, extensive research supports its efficacy, leading to higher consumer confidence and widespread use. The ease of accessibility and availability in various formulations, such as gummies, capsules, and liquids, also contribute to its dominant market position.

The natural segment is witnessing a high demand owing to increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products, driven by concerns about potential side effects associated with synthetic alternatives. Natural sleep aids, derived from herbs, plants, and minerals like melatonin, valerian root, and chamomile, are perceived as safer and gentler options for promoting better sleep quality without the risk of dependency or adverse reactions. Additionally, the rising popularity of holistic wellness practices and the increasing availability of organic and plant-based products further contribute to the dominance of the natural segment in the sleep aids supplements market.

Procure Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/sleep-aid-supplement-market

The tablets segment experiences a high demand owing to convenience and ease of consumption. Tablets offer convenience and ease of consumption, making them a popular choice among consumers seeking quick and hassle-free sleep solutions. The precise dosage and standardized formulation of tablets provide consistency and reliability, enhancing consumer trust in their effectiveness. Moreover, tablets are often preferred for their portability and longer shelf life compared to other dosage forms like powders or liquids. This widespread preference for tablets emphasizes their dominant position in the sleep aids supplements market, catering to the needs of individuals seeking practical and efficient ways to improve their sleep quality.

The online pharmacies are witnessing a high demand. This is largely owing to the convenience and accessibility they offer to consumers seeking sleep aid products. With the rise of e-commerce and the increasing prevalence of digital shopping platforms, online pharmacies provide a wide selection of sleep aids supplements that can be easily browsed and purchased from the comfort of home. Moreover, online pharmacies often offer competitive pricing, discounts, and doorstep delivery, appealing to consumers looking for cost-effective and hassle-free purchasing options. The convenience, variety, and accessibility of online pharmacies contribute significantly to their dominance in the sleep aids supplements market, meeting the evolving needs and preferences of modern consumers.

Regional Outlook

North America holds the major market share owing to the high prevalence of sleep disorders, such as insomnia and sleep apnea, and increased awareness about the importance of sleep health. The region benefits from significant healthcare expenditure, a strong presence of key market players, and a growing consumer inclination towards health and wellness products. In addition, the aging population and rising stress levels further drive the demand for sleep aid supplements. The market is expected to continue growing, with ongoing innovations and the expansion of e-commerce platforms enhancing accessibility and convenience for consumers.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323764

Players

Natrol, LLC.

Zarbee's Naturals

OLLY

Nature Made

Sundown Naturals

GNC

Pure Encapsulations

Herbalife

Swanson Health Products

Life Extension

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global sleep aid supplements market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

On May 22, 2024 – Natrol announced its latest sleep innovation supplement: Time Release Melatonin gummies. Available in two strengths – 3mg and 10mg – these time release melatonin gummies are engineered with an advanced dual action delivery that provides immediate release to fall asleep and unique extended-release technology to help minimize wakeups and promote sleep through the night.

– Natrol announced its latest sleep innovation supplement: Time Release Melatonin gummies. Available in two strengths – 3mg and 10mg – these time release melatonin gummies are engineered with an advanced dual action delivery that provides immediate release to fall asleep and unique extended-release technology to help minimize wakeups and promote sleep through the night. On September 20, 2023 – Natrol launched its first-ever sleep aid supplement without melatonin, Soothing Night, made with effective, clinically-tested ingredients designed to reduce occasional stress and anxiety and promote longer, better sleep.

– Natrol launched its first-ever sleep aid supplement without melatonin, Soothing Night, made with effective, clinically-tested ingredients designed to reduce occasional stress and anxiety and promote longer, better sleep. On May 15, 2023 , GNC introduces GNC Preventive Nutrition Sleep Support products that improve cognitive function with emphasis on sleep, focus, and stress.

, GNC introduces GNC Preventive Nutrition Sleep Support products that improve cognitive function with emphasis on sleep, focus, and stress. On June 16, 2023 , Nature Made Introduces New Line of Wellblends Supplements which is a range of sleep products curated with ingredients to address specific sleep issues—from falling back to sleep to staying asleep longer and everything in between.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Food Supplement OEM and ODM Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Protein Supplement Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Collagen Supplement Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034

Energy Supplement Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2021-2031

Herbal Dietary Supplement Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-8007925285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg